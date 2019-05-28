Bettendorf has never won a girls' state golf championship. The Mississippi Athletic Conference, in fact, hasn't had a school achieve that feat in 31 years.
The Bulldogs have an opportunity Wednesday at Coldwater Links in Ames.
Coach Robbie Furne's team shot a first-round 323 Tuesday and is in second place at the Class 4A state tournament, just one stroke behind West Des Moines Valley.
The top three teams -- Valley (322), Bettendorf (323) and Waukee (324) -- distanced themselves from the field in what was wet and windy conditions. Cedar Falls is in fourth place among the 10 teams with a 339.
"Really proud how our athletes fought today," Furne said.
Bettendorf freshman Shannyn Vogler posted an even-par 71, third in the individual race behind Valley's Paige Hoffman (68) and Waukee's Brooke Boardman (69). Vogler had four birdies, two bogeys and a double in her round.
The Bulldogs' Kelley Lent is in eighth place after a season-low 80 while Maddie Wischmann turned in a season-best 84. Parker Knight and Peyton Bytnar each had 88 for Bettendorf, whose 18-hole score was about 25 strokes better than its season average.
Clinton was the last MAC school to claim a girls' state golf title in 1988.
Cedar Falls and central Iowa have ruled the largest classification for the better part of the past two decades. Cedar Rapids Washington's 2002 championship was the last time Cedar Falls or a Central Iowa Metropolitan League didn't win the crown.
Erika Holmberg led Pleasant Valley with an 88 in the opening round. The Spartans are in 10th place.
The final round is a shotgun start scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Class 3A: The first round of the Class 3A girls' state tournament in Ankeny at Otter Creek Golf Course was suspended because of weather.
Players will resume the opening round at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday followed by the final round after.
Assumption's Olivia Leinart was 3-over par after five holes. Central DeWitt's Audrey McAleer was at 4-over after eight holes.
Class 2A: Players were almost able to complete their opening round at Ames Golf & Country Club.
Tipton was in eighth place among the 10 teams at the time play was halted. Alli Nash and Alex Hoffman each had an 88 for the Tigers with one hole to play.
New Hampton has a sizable lead in the team race.
Girls soccer
Cedar Rapids Xavier 2, Davenport North 0: Caitlyn Daniels scored two goals in a game that was called in the second half due to weather. The Class 2A fifth-ranked Saints host the winner of the game between North Scott and Dubuque Wahlert in a regional final Monday.
Davenport North finishes its season at 7-12.
Assumption 10, West Liberty 0: Class 1A top-ranked Assumption needed just a half to get past its opening round foe in the postseason Tuesday.
Livy Lansing and Carly King each had a pair of goals for the Knights, who improved to 16-1 and advance to a regional final Friday at the St. Vincent Complex.
Lexi Moore, Lauren Herrig, Elli Ivanic, Katie Boldt, Dawsen Dorsey and Sam Schodeller each scored for the Knights.
Columbus 7, Wapello 0: Vanessa Mena scored five goals to lead Columbus (7-6) to a Class 1A regional opening-win over Wapello (0-8) Tuesday at the St. Vincent Complex. Lizbeth Paz-Ayala and Ingrid Montero also scored for the Wildcats, who face Assumption Friday.
North Scott postponed: The Class 2A regional semifinal between North Scott and Dubuque Wahlert was pushed back a day because of weather.
The teams have rescheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday at The Pitch in Eldridge.
Softball
Games postponed: The Class 4A sectional semifinal between Western Big Six rivals Moline and Rock Island at United Township High School was postponed Tuesday because of inclement weather. The game has been rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Rockridge High School in Edgington, Illinois.
Meanwhile, Geneseo's 3A sectional semifinal against Canton at Peoria Notre Dame also was called off because of thunderstorms. The teams will play at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.