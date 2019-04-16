CLINTON, Iowa — Darien Porter anchored three relays to victories, and the Bettendorf boys track and field team won four other events in cruising to the title at the Gateway Classic on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs won the Class A Division with 180 points, 47 clear of runner-up Pleasant Valley.
Bettendorf ran season-best times in the sprint medley relay (1 minute, 32.17 seconds), 800 relay (1:29.68) and 400 relay (42.74). All three of those times are among the best posted this year in the state.
Leo Desequeira, who also captured the 100, and Austin Kalar joined Porter on those three relays. Carter Bell was on two of those and Tyler Pate was on the other.
Mekou Smith-Reed (200), Alex Blizzard (shot put) and Ethan Clarke (400 hurdles) also had victories for the Bulldogs.
Pleasant Valley's 3,200 relay of Parker Huhn, Ian Kaffenberger, Max Murphy and Michael Sampson ran a season-best time of 8:04.14. That mark hit the blue standard to qualify them for the Drake Relays.
Northeast edged Camanche for the team title in Class B. The Rebels won three field events with Atzin Dondiego (shot put), Braeden Hoyer (high jump) and Dawson Stoll (long jump).
Morrison's Keegan Anderson took first in the 200 and 400.
Girls soccer
Pleasant Valley 4, Burlington 0: Jayne Abraham scored two goals as the Spartans broke the game open by scoring twice in the span of a minute in the first half.
PV, which led 3-0 at halftime, got its first goal from Allie Simpson in the 21st minute and Abraham added another goal within seconds after that, then scored again before halftime.
Adelaide Wolfe scored the final goal for the Spartans (4-2, 2-1 MAC), who outshot Burlington 23-1. Burlington fell to 0-4 in league play.
North Scott 1, Clinton 0: The Lancers improved their overall record to 6-2 (3-1 MAC) with a hard-fought victory.
Muscatine 8, West 0: The Muskies continued their hot start by beating the Falcons. They led 1-0 at halftime, the only goal coming on a penalty kick by Natalie Lingle, but poured it on in the second half.
"Even though the score showed 8-0, it took a while to get there," Muscatine head coach Nate Meineke said. "We did some things (in the second half) that we should have been doing in the first half."
Quincy 4, Rock Island 1: After 50 scoreless minutes, Quincy senior Samantha Boyer sent a perfectly placed free kick from about 40 yards out just over the outstretched arms of the Rock Island keeper. Quincy went on to win 4-1.
Quincy (4-5-2, 2-0-1 Western Big Six) is 4-0-1 in its last five games as Rock Island fell to 5-7 overall and 1-2 in the conference. Quincy and Moline still share the conference lead after the Maroons won 9-0 in Galesburg.
Moline 9, Galesburg 0: The Maroons (3-3-2, 2-0-1 Big Six) remain tied for the conference lead after shutting out Galesburg (0-3 Big Six).
The Moline defense was led by keeper Morgan Hemmen, playing in her first game of the season after recovering from a concussion. Karima Rangel scored three goals for Moline, with two each from Caroline Hazen, Bella Smith and Val Cervantes.