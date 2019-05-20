Girls golf
Vogler medals as Bettendorf, PV qualify for state: Bettendorf freshman Shannyn Vogler shot a 2-under 70 at Pleasant Valley Golf Course — 14 shots clear of the field — to qualify for the Iowa Class 4A state tournament Monday at a regional in Iowa City.
Led by Vogler's score, the Bulldogs finished with a 333 total to claim the regional title and earn their second consecutive state trip. Pleasant Valley was the runner-up and also qualified for next week's state tournament at Coldwater Links in Ames.
Along with Vogler, Bettendorf juniors Peyton Bytnar and Kelley Lent both qualified with scores of 87.
Pleasant Valley was led by individual qualifiers Lizzie McVey, a freshman who shot 87 and classmate Erika Holmberg (88).
North Scott finished third at 390, Muscatine (429) was seventh, Davenport West (430) eighth and Davenport Central (452) was 10th.
North takes sixth at Marion: Dubuque Senior and Dubuque Hempstead earned the state-qualifying spots out of Monday's Class 4A regional at Garnder Golf Course.
Davenport North was sixth in the nine-team field with a 423. Maddy Wardlow led the Wildcats with a 99.
Tipton cruises to state tourney: Led by three of the top six individuals, including a 75 from Alli Nash, the Tipton girls golf team prevailed at Monday's Class 2A regional final with a 350 total.
Nash, who had an eagle on the opening hole, was the medalist by 11 strokes at Wahkonsa Golf & Country Club in Durant. Teammates Addy Duwe (86) and Britney Ford (91) also were among the top six.
Williamsburg shot a 373 to earn runner-up honors and a state berth.
Durant fifth at Strawberry Point: East Buchanan and Maquoketa Valley finished 1-2 Monday at the Class 1A regional final at Backbone Country Club.
Durant was fifth with a 421 total.
Girls tennis
Wahlert blanks Assumption: Dubuque Wahlert picked up its 14th dual win of the season in a 5-0 victory over Davenport Assumption in a Class 1A regional final Monday afternoon at Camanche.
Wahlert advances to play Fairfield in a state quarterfinal Tuesday at Iowa City High.
Boys soccer
Assumption 7, West Branch 1: The Knights opened Class 1A substate play matching their highest goal total of the season Monday night at the St. Vincent Complex.
Assumption (8-11) had seven different players score as it built a 5-1 cushion at intermission. Austin Andresen, Nick Broggini, Tony Broggini, Alex Kopel, Jack McIntosh, Mason Ollinger and Joe Walsh scored for the Knights.
The Knights play at Dyersville Beckman on Wednesday in a substate semifinal.
Bellevue Marquette 3, Anamosa 0: Tyrelle Kloser scored goals in the 10th and 71st minutes as Marquette upended Anamosa in a Class 1A substate opener. Matej Kravka had a goal and an assist for the Mohawks.
Central DeWitt 3, Mount Vernon 0: Central DeWitt blanked Mount Vernon for the second time this season Monday in a Class 2A substate opener.
Ezra Onken, Cody Penniston and Keaton Simmons each scored for the Sabers (6-9). Henry Bloom had nine saves for Central DeWitt, which plays at Marion on Wednesday.
Clear Creek Amana 10, Maquoketa 0: CCA had nine different players find the back of the net in a Class 2A substate rout over Maquoketa.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 8, Davenport West 0: The Falcons saw their season end at 8-10 following a first-round substate loss on the road to Jefferson.
Muscatine 5, Burlington 1: Muscatine scored three goals in the game's first 17 minutes as it rolled past Burlington in a Class 3A substate opener. Seniors Angel Arceo and Hector Martinez were among those to score early in the first half.
Muscatine moves on to play Iowa City High at the University of Iowa Complex on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Girls soccer
Assumption 10, Burlington 0: Carly King and Sully Kelly each scored hat tricks to lead the Class 1A No. 1 Knights (13-1, 9-0) to an outright Mississippi Athletic Conference title at Bracewell Stadium. King collected her 30th goal of the season, breaking the school's single-season record held by Rose Ripslinger. King has 90 career goals.
Jade Jackson, Morgan Jennings, Kaitlyn Ballinger and Dawsen Dorsey also scored as Assumption led 6-0 at halftime and collected its fifth win of the season by 10 goals.
Baseball
Orion 2, Mercer County 0: Right-hander Dawson Schulenberg tossed a four-hit shutout to pace Orion past Mercer County in the Class 2A Rockridge regional title game Monday.
Schulenberg allowed just four singles and two walks while striking out seven.
Geneseo 11, Peoria 0: Geneseo opened its Class 3A postseason with a rout over Peoria High at the IVC Regional. Ty Johnson pitched a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts. Colton Garcia recorded two hits and two RBIs while Payton Clauson scored three runs.
Softball
Mendota 8, Orion 4: Orion saw its season end at 17-10 following a Class 2A regional final setback. The Chargers finished one win short of a regional crown for the second straight year.
