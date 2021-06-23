Prep report: Bulldogs sweep River Queens

Softball

Bettendorf 12-12, Clinton 1-0: The Bettendorf softball team remained tied for first place in the loss column with Class 3A top-ranked Davenport Assumption in the Mississippi Athletic Conference following a doubleheader sweep Wednesday.

Sarah Rigdon smacked two home runs and Sophia Del Vecchio went deep for the Bulldogs (16-8, 9-1 MAC) in the opening game.

Brooklyn Teerlinck and Del Vecchio hit back-to-back homers in the opening inning of the nightcap for the Bulldogs, who have won six of their last eight games.

Teerlinck added another run-scoring hit in the fourth and Del Vecchio laced a two-run double to make it 7-0. Emily Rigdon and Teerlinck followed with home runs later in the game to end it by run rule.

Bettendorf is scheduled to finish up a conference doubleheader with North Scott on Thursday in Eldridge. The Bulldogs trail the Lancers 4-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning in Game 1 when it was suspended last week.

Clinton fell to 0-12 in conference play and 5-14 overall.

Davenport West 6, Anamosa 3: Powered by a four-run second inning, the Davenport West softball team doubled-up state-ranked Anamosa on Wednesday at the West Complex.