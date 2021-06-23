Prep report: Bulldogs sweep River Queens

Softball
Bettendorf 12-12, Clinton 1-0: The Bettendorf softball team remained tied for first place in the loss column with Class 3A top-ranked Davenport Assumption in the Mississippi Athletic Conference following a doubleheader sweep Wednesday.
Sarah Rigdon smacked two home runs and Sophia Del Vecchio went deep for the Bulldogs (16-8, 9-1 MAC) in the opening game.
Brooklyn Teerlinck and Del Vecchio hit back-to-back homers in the opening inning of the nightcap for the Bulldogs, who have won six of their last eight games.
Teerlinck added another run-scoring hit in the fourth and Del Vecchio laced a two-run double to make it 7-0. Emily Rigdon and Teerlinck followed with home runs later in the game to end it by run rule.
Bettendorf is scheduled to finish up a conference doubleheader with North Scott on Thursday in Eldridge. The Bulldogs trail the Lancers 4-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning in Game 1 when it was suspended last week.
Clinton fell to 0-12 in conference play and 5-14 overall.
Davenport West 6, Anamosa 3: Powered by a four-run second inning, the Davenport West softball team doubled-up state-ranked Anamosa on Wednesday at the West Complex.
Kaitlyn Powell had three hits, including a double, and an RBI for the Falcons (15-7). Abby Smith recorded a double and knocked in a run for West.
The Falcons play Louisa-Muscatine at 5 p.m. Friday at the Cedar Rapids Jefferson Invitational.
Davenport North 10-14, Tipton 0-2: Class 5A 15th-ranked North extended its win streak to eight with a doubleheader sweep over Tipton.
Kenzie Tronnes had a home run and knocked in four runs for North (19-9) in the opener. The Wildcats erupted for nine runs in the opening inning of Game 2.
Maddy Wardlow had three hits and three RBIs for the Wildcats in the second game.
Coach Doug Beasley's team has scored at least 10 runs in five of its last six contests. North travels to Clinton for a doubleheader on Monday.
Baseball
Western Dubuque 8, Pleasant Valley 6: The Class 4A top-ranked Pleasant Valley baseball team saw its win streak end at 16 games Wednesday night.
Western Dubuque pieced together a pair of four-run innings and capitalized on four PV errors to hand the Spartans their first loss of the season.
Sawyer Nauman homered for the Bobcats in their four-run fifth inning.
Seth Clausen and Alex Clemons went deep for the Spartans, who had 10 hits in the game. Clemons was 3-for-3 with two runs and four RBIs.
Muscatine 12, Clear Creek Amana 7: Spurred by a five-run third and a three-run fourth, Muscatine continued its winning ways Wednesday night with a road nonconference win over CCA.
The Muskies (15-6) have won a season-high six in a row. They will play a pair of games in Waterloo this weekend.
Assumption 7, Solon 4: A night after surviving a 13-12 slugfest against Dyersville Beckman, Assumption went on the road and upended Solon.
The Knights extended their win streak to a season-high seven straight.