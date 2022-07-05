PREP REPORT: Cascade moves past Tipton

CASCADE, Iowa — A five-run second inning was more than Tipton could handle in a 9-1 loss to third-ranked Cascade in a Class 2A district semifinal Tuesday at American Legion Ballpark in Cascade.

Tipton jumped out quickly on the Cougars with an RBI single from Davis Webb in the first inning. Cascade quickly answered back in the bottom of the frame, as Will Hosch led off the inning with a triple and scored on a passed ball.

In the bottom of the second inning, some pitching and defensive struggles gave the Cougars an opening. Cascade loaded the bases, then took the lead on a sacrifice fly from Hosch. A two-run, two-out double from Tanner Simon followed, and Simon scored on a throwing error by the catcher to put the Cougars up 4-1.

"Hit the ball well early the first couple innings, but once they got that one back, that's kind of happened to us this year, that one big inning," Tipton head coach Troy Smock said. "We kept fighting and I'm proud of the way we battled, but you can't give a team like Cascade that circus that happened on that one ball."

Cascade (18-5) added another run in the inning on an RBI single from Cooper Hummel to score five runs on just three hits in the inning.

From there, Jack Carr shut the door, pitching five innings, allowing four hits and one run and Cascade added three more runs in the fifth inning.

Braden Bartels had three hits for the Tigers (9-14), who graduate just four seniors.

"I think we've got some real leadership ... a lot of our offensive production and our pitching is in our junior and sophomore class, and that will help," Smock said. "The program's in pretty good shape. ... I think they've got a taste now, and that's what you need."

River Hawks soar: Easton Valley High School baseball cruised to an 11-1 victory in six innings over Midland in the District 8 semifinals Tuesday at Easton Valley Elementary School.

The River Hawks jumped out to a 5-0 lead after a four-run second inning broke it open. Midland got a run back in the fifth, but then Easton Valley responded with six unanswered runs to end the playoff contest an inning short.

Junior shortstop Carson Fuegen, junior second baseman Ashten Huling and senior first baseman Conor Gruver led the team with two hits each. Gruver (double) and Ashten Huling (triple) had the only two extra base hits for the River Hawks.

Huling drove in a team-high three runs, and Gruver drove in a pair. Fuegen and Brig Bormann also brought home a run each. Fuegen had a team-high four stolen bases.

On the mound, Ayden Huling went the distance and allowed just one run on four hits. He struck out six to aid the River Hawks to the district final.

Easton Valley will face Lisbon at 7 p.m. Saturday at Lisbon City Park. Lisbon defeated Calamus-Wheatland 17-0 in four innings Tuesday.

Warriors sent home: Lisbon High School baseball defeated Calamus-Wheatland 17-0 in four innings Tuesday at Lisbon City Park.

The Lions scored 13 runs in the second inning. The Warriors’ season comes to an end at 11-13.

Softball

Knights take two: The Assumption High School softball team ended Mississippi Valley Conference play with two dominant victories Tuesday at the Durgin Baseball and Softball Complex in Clinton.

Assumption defeated Clinton 13-0 in game one before a 16-1 victory in game two. The Knights’ Abby Odean and Sydney Roe went yard in the opener and Maddie Loken followed suit in game two.

The Knights improved to (31-8, 11-7 MAC) while Clinton dropped to 0-31, 0-18).

Assumption will open postseason play at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Anamosa at home.

Spartan sweep: The Pleasant Valley softball team swept Davenport West on Tuesday at Pleasant Valley High School.

The Spartans took game one 10-3 and followed with a 6-3 victory in game two to end the regular season with two wins.

PV (24-12, 14-4) finished solo third place in the MAC with the sweep. West dropped to 19-21, 5-13 in MAC.

West begins postseason play at 7 p.m. Saturday against Iowa City Liberty on the road. PV will play in the Class 5A regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Saturday against Iowa City West at home.

DeWitt and Central split: Central DeWitt and Davenport Central split their softball doubleheader Tuesday at Brady Street Stadium.

DeWitt won game one 17-5 and Central bounced back with a 13-11 victory in game two.

