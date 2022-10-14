Prep report: Cedar Falls clips Bettendorf

Football

Cedar Falls 10, Bettendorf 7: Bettendorf's playoff hopes ended Friday with a loss to Cedar Falls at the UNI-Dome.

The Bulldogs, who at 2-6 will miss the Iowa high school football playoffs for the first time since 1997, trailed 10-0 at halftime but pulled within the final margin on an 8-yard touchdown run by Elijah Mendoza with 5 minutes, 9 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

That drive was set up when the Bulldogs recovered a muffed punt in the Iowa Class 5A game.

A punt factored into the only touchdown scored by the Tigers.

Derek Woods returned a punt 60 yards for a score in the first half as Cedar Falls (6-2) opened a 10-0 lead at the break on its way to its fourth straight win.

Bettendorf had one final chance in the fourth quarter to rally, but a drive that nearly reached midfield with 1:30 remaining stalled following a holding penalty.

Linn-Mar 72, Davenport Central 0: Three first-half touchdown runs by Carter Henderson sent Linn-Mar on its way to a 51-0 halftime lead and a 72-0 rout of Davenport Central in an Iowa Class 5A football game at Marion, Iowa.

Henderson scored on a runs of 11, 29 and 42 yards in the first half to lead the Lions (5-3) to the lopsided win over the Blue Devils (1-7), who were limited to 130 total yards and six first downs while losing their fifth straight game.

Seven different players scored touchdowns for Linn-Mar which broke a school record for points in a game, topping the previous mark set in a 1966 game against Midland.

Reid Recker returned an interception 65 yards for a touchdown in the second half for Linn-Mar.

North Scott 49, Fort Madison 14: Quarterback Kyler Gerardy rushed for four touchdowns, including a 67-yard score on the Lancers' first play from scrimmage, in a lopsided win at Fort Madison in Iowa Class 4A District 3 play.

Gerardy added a 66-yard touchdown sprint to the end zone with 7 minutes, 42 seconds remaining in the opening quarter as North Scott opened a 14-0 advantage.

The Bloodhounds (6-2) answered in the opening minute of the second quarter when Hayden Segoviano scored on a 4-yard carry but the Lancers scored the game's next four touchdowns, including three in the second quarter to open a 35-7 lead at the half.

Gerardy busted free for his third touchdown on a 49-yard run on the second touchdown of the quarter by North Scott (6-2). Dylan Marti scored the other two, reaching the end zone on a 9-yard run and a 28-yard rush with 17 seconds remaining in the half.

The Lancers' lead reached 42-7 on a 3-yard run by Gerardy with midway through a third quarter that ended with Aiden Boyer hitting Leif Boeding with a 36-yard touchdown pass for Fort Madison, which lost its second straight game.

North Scott plays host to Mount Pleasant in the regular-season finale next Friday.

Clinton 49, Mount Pleasant 26: Addison Binnie scored on runs of 64 and 70 yards on the River Kings' first two snaps of the game as Clinton rolled to a victory over winless Mount Pleasant in an Iowa Class 4A District 3 game at Coan Field.

Seniors rushed for all seven touchdowns scored on Senior Night by the River Kings, who jumped out to a 35-0 lead less than three minutes into the second quarter.

Binnie rushed for the first three touchdowns, following his lengthy runs with a 2-yard touchdown run which put Clinton (2-6) up 21-0 with 8:00 play in the opening quarter.

Ajai Russell also ran for three scores, including a 38-yard run which gave the River Kings a 28-0 lead after one quarter. He also ran for a 14-yard touchdown in the second quarter and scored Clinton's only touchdown of the second half on a 34-yard run in the third quarter.

Tavian Bailey reached the end zone on a 7-yard run late in the second quarter to give Clinton a 42-6 lead at the half over the Panthers (0-8).

Davenport Assumption 12, Vinton-Shellsburg 7: Derrick Bass scored on an 84-yard run with 3 minutes, 42 seconds remaining as Assumption rallied for a victory at Vinton-Shellsburg in an Iowa Class 3A District 4 game at Vinton, Iowa.

Bass' score allowed the Knights (3-5) to end a two-game losing streak.

Assumption drove inside the Vikings' 10-yard line twice in the opening half, but settled both times for Billy Moore field goals, the first giving the Knights a 3-0 lead after one quarter and the second extending the margin to 6-0 early in the second.

Mount Vernon 47, Central DeWitt 0: Henry Ryan rushed for four touchdowns as unbeaten Mount Vernon moved to 8-0 with a shutout of Central DeWitt in Iowa Class 3A District 4 play.

Ryan rushed for three of his scores in the first half as the Mustangs built a 33-0 halftime advantage.

Clark Younggreen scored on a 2-yard carry late in the first quarter and Joey Rhomberg hit Evan Brase with a touchdown pass in the final minute of the second quarter.

Ryan ran for his final touchdown with 6:57 remaining. Jackson Rhomberg collected the game's final points on a 64-yard run with 1:54 to play.

Central DeWitt (5-3) plays host to Benton Community next Friday.

Girls tennis

Zemek advances: Moline's top-seeded Karenna Zemek advanced to the semifinals of the Illinois Class 2A sectional girls tennis tournament at Bloomington on Friday.

Zemek moved on with a pair of straight-set victories, following a 6-0, 6-0 win over Emma Badon of Decatur McArthur with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Maya Siltman of Pekin.

In doubles play, Moline's Simra Babu and Dhruvi Sharma reached the quarterfinals before dropping a 6-0, 6-0 decision to second-seeded Mariel Runyan and Gabby Runyan of Bloomington.

Alleman duo advances: The Rock Island Alleman doubles team of Kate Rector and Annie Rouse advanced to the semifinals with a pair of opening-day wins Friday at the Illinois 1A sectional hosted by Geneseo.

The Pioneers, seeded second, followed a 6-0, 6-0 win over Emmy Burger and Sarah Murray of Sterling Newman with a 6-3, 6-0 quarterfinals victory over Bridget Dooley and Katherine Dooley of Peoria Notre Dame.

The Alleman tandem of Natalie Holst and Mary Reagan advanced to the quarterfinals before dropping a 6-0, 6-0 match to Julia Woitowicz and Olivia Reynolds of Peoria Notre Dame.

Boys soccer

United Township advances: Goals by Austin DeVilder and Joe Timler allowed the United Township boys soccer team to win its Illinois 3A regional opener on Friday in Silvis.

Winning at home, the seventh-seeded Panthers edged Joliet Central 2-1 to move on to a second-round match on Tuesday at 4 p.m. against second-seeded Joliet West.