Prep report: Central claims swim invitational

Powered by two school records from Hannah Cousins, Davenport Central opened the girls swimming and diving season Saturday morning with a title at its home invitational.

The Blue Devils compiled 417 points to edge Muscatine for the crown by 19 points. Burlington was third and Tipton took fourth in the seven-team field.

Cousins, a freshman, won the 50 freestyle in a school-record 24.92 seconds. Then later in the meet, she posted another school mark in winning the 100 backstroke in 59.58 seconds. Cousins, who won the backstroke by 7 1/2 seconds, also swam on Central's winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.

Central's Isabel Heller also won two individual events, capturing the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke. Teammate Liz Weber took the top spot in the 200 freestyle.

Muscatine had three individual winners — Abby Lear (100 free), Lexi Hirt (diving) and Gennevieve Millage (500 free). Tipton's Maddie Swick won the 100 butterfly.

Volleyball

North Scott wins four at Central DeWitt: North Scott didn't drop a set in beating Maquoketa and North Cedar twice each Saturday at the Central DeWitt Invitational.