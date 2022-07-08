Prep report: Central DeWitt baseball tops Center Point-Urbana

Baseball

Central DeWitt 13, Center Point-Urbana 6: Central DeWitt bolted out of the gate, weathered a Center Point-Urbana comeback and then pulled away down the stretch to win its Class 3A substate opener Friday.

The fifth-seeded Sabers will face top-seeded Dubuque Wahlert, a 10-0 winner over Vinton-Shellsburg, on Monday in a substate semifinal.

Central DeWitt scored two in the first and three in the second to take a 5-0 lead. CPU cut it to 5-4 with a four-run third inning, but the Sabers scored multiple runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings to pull away.

Drew McAven led the Sabers with three hits and three runs scored. Jacob Maher had a home run among his two hits and drove in four runs and Mitchell Maher singled, doubled and drove in two.

Noah Thein threw a complete game for Central DeWitt, giving up five earned runs on six hits over the seven innings, striking out six.

Bettendorf 3, Burlington 1: Bettendorf went on the road for its Class 4A substate opener Friday and stunned 25-win Burlington.

Junior pitcher Luke Bohonek allowed just three hits and one unearned run over six innings, striking out seven Grayhounds.

The fourth-seeded Bulldogs got only six hits, but they made them count with Luke Mulvihill homering and Bohonek, Connor Chase and Aidan Hamner all getting doubles.

Bettendorf will play the winner of North Scott and Davenport North on Monday night for the right to face top-seeded Iowa City High on Wednesday in a substate final.

Iowa City High 5, Muscatine 0: The top seed in Class 4A Substate 6 and overall second-ranked Iowa City High handed the Muscatine Muskies a season-ending 5-0 loss at Mercer Park in Iowa City in the first round of the postseason.

City High will host the substate final on Wednesday. The Little Hawks’ starting pitcher, Cade Obermueller, struck out 14 and allowed three Muskie hits for the win.

Ethan Silva took the loss for Muscatine (5-28). The biggest threat mounted by Muscatine came in the fifth inning, when Declan Maher walked and Cael Moss singled, one of three Muskie hits, to put runners at the corners with two outs, down 3-0 after a three-run City High third.

But Obermueller, an Iowa recruit, got out of it with his 12th strikeout and improved his record to 5-0. In the bottom of the fifth, City High (30-8) scored a pair to put more distance between the clubs.

Alex Knudtson drove in two Little Hawk runs while Grant Ernst and Obermueller chipped in one. Ethan Silva took the loss for the Muskies, he pitched four innings, gave up three runs on three hits and walked four.

Cedar Falls 3, Davenport West 0: Cedar Falls scored two runs in the third inning and that was all they needed in knocking off Davenport West in their Class 4A substate opener.

It ends the Falcons' season at 12-26.

Softball

Cardinal 3, Durant 0: After scoring at least six runs in each of its last four games, the Durant offense met its match Friday.

Cardinal shut out the Wildcats to claim the Class 2A regional semifinal win.

Cardinal will face Louisa-Muscatine in the regional final while Durant's season ends with a 15-19 record.

Central City 5, Calamus-Wheatland 3: A late rally fell short for Calamus-Wheatland Friday in its regional semifinal matchup with Central City Friday.

Facing the Wildcats for the first time this season, the Warriors fell behind 4-0 in the fourth inning. They pulled within one run with a three-run sixth inning but couldn't come any closer in the postseason loss.

The Warriors finish the season 17-17-2, with four of the losses coming to Central City.

Sigourney 2, Wapello 1: Wapello struck first in its regional semifinal against 11th-ranked Sigourney, but the Savages responded with two runs for the win.

Sigourney pitcher Carly Goodwin struck out 12 in the complete game performance.

Ada Boysen fanned nine Sigourney hitters for Wapello, which had five hits in the game. Serah Shafer delivered a hit, a run and three stolen bases for the Arrows, who finished the season 16-12.