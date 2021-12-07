PREP REPORT: Central DeWitt boys beat Bettendorf in opener

Boys basketball
Central DeWitt 65, Bettendorf 50: The Central DeWitt boys basketball team got its season off to a great start Tuesday night, rolling to a 65-50 victory in the Mississippi Athletic Conference debut for both clubs in the contest at the Bettendorf High School gym.
Gibson McEwen and Matthew Watters each scored 20 points to lead the victorious Sabers.
Jaden Tyler led the 1-2, 0-1 Bulldogs with 13 points.
Clinton 59, Muscatine 42: It was a game in which one team was guaranteed to get its first victory of the season and that ended up being the hosting Clinton River Kings who won the Mississippi Athletic Conference meeting 59-42.
Senior Jai Jensen led the River Kings with a game-high 23 points. Junior Lucas Weiner added 13 and senior Isiah Struve 12 as Clinton moved to 1-3.
Muscatine, led by senior Braden Hufford’s 11 points, dropped to 0-2.
Clinton closed the opening period on a 9-3 run to take a lead at 20-7 it never lost as the margin was 31-19 at halftime.
Quincy 100, Alleman 30: The second trip to the Quad-Cities in five days was well worth it for the Quincy High School boys basketball team as the Blue Devils picked up their second straight Western Big 6 Conference road victory on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils (5-1, 2-0 Big 6) faced little resistance in rolling to the 100-30 victory over the hosting Alleman Pioneers in Don Morris Gym.
The Pioneers (0-4, 0-2 Big 6) only had four players score in the game, led by Ethan Georlett’s 12.
Quincy’s Jeremiah Talton scored 25 first-half points that pushed him over 1,000 for his career and was part of 31 straight points for the Blue Devils, who raced to 32-3 lead after the first quarter. Quincy stretched the margin to 66-19 at halftime. Dalton finished with 25, Sam Mulherin added 17 and Bradley Longcar added 16.
Girls basketball
Davenport Assumption 63, Davenport West 32: The hosting Davenport Assumption Knights jumped out to a quick lead on the visiting Davenport West Falcons and upped the margin to 22-1 before the end of the opening frame en route to the 63-32 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory on Tuesday.
The Knights (3-2, 2-1 MAC) had it in cruise control as they led 35-13 at halftime and 53-20 at the end of three frames. It was Assumption’s third straight victory.
Senior Dawsen Dorsey and junior AJ Schubert led the Knights with 14 points each and sophomore Maddy Nigey added 10.
Grace Schneiderman led West (0-3, 0-3 MAC) with a dozen points.
Davenport Central 58, Davenport North 44: The Davenport Central High School girls basketball team added to one short streak and snapped a long one Tuesday night in its 58-44 victory over in-town rival Davenport North at George Marshall Gym.
Central (2-2, 2-1 in MAC play) won its second straight contest of the campaign and in the process snapped a 13-game losing streak to North. It was Central's first victory over North at home since 2013.
The Wildcats dropped to 0-5, 0-3 MAC.
Muscatine 64, Clinton 27: After winning its season opener but dropping the next three games, the Muscatine Muskies responded by scoring as many points in Tuesday night’s 64-27 Mississippi Athletic Conference win over the Clinton River Queens as it did over the previous two games combined.
Senior Ashlyn McGinnis led the scoring for Muscatine (2-3, 1-2 MAC) as she finished with 12 points (4 of 8 shooting), a final point total matched by Clinton’s Emma Riessen.
Veronica Ramirez added 10 points for the River Queens (1-3, 1-2 MAC).
Muscatine had 11 players score. Junior Becca Haag came off the bench and scored 11 points to go with eight rebounds while going 4 of 5 from the field as Muscatine hoisted 72 shots in total.
Geneseo 61, Rockridge 34: The Geneseo High School girls basketball team had control from the tip en route to a 61-34 nonconference home victory over Rockridge on Tuesday.
The Maple Leafs, ranked fourth in the initial Class 3A poll of the season, led 37-14 at halftime as they easily improved their record to 8-0 with the victory.
