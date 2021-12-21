PREP REPORT: Central DeWitt boys, girls beat Muscatine

Boys basketball
Central DeWitt 68, Muscatine 45: Shawn Gilbert posted a double-double of 29 points and 15 rebounds in leading the Central DeWitt Sabers to a 68-45 Mississippi Athletic Conference home victory over Muscatine.
The victory moved the Sabers to 5-1 for the season and 4-1 in MAC play. Muscatine dropped to 0-6, 0-5 MAC.
DeWitt’s Paul Kuehn, who had all 13 of his points by halftime, beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer to give the Sabers a 16-11 lead after one quarter. The hosts upped the margin to 40-22 at halftime to take control and stretched the lead to 53-32 after three quarters.
Marquette Academy 64, Alleman 32: The Alleman High School boys basketball team dropped to 0-10 on the season Tuesday evening, falling 64-32 to Ottawa Marquette in a non-conference clash at Don Morris Gym.
The Pioneers got nine points from Jackson Praet and Ethan Georlett. Praet was 7 for 8 from the free throw line.
Marquette (8-1) had three players in double-digit scoring with both Logan Nelson and Beau Ewers scoring 13.
The Pioneers hung with the visiting Crusaders in the first quarter, trailing just 20-13 after the opening eight minutes. By halftime, though, Marquette led 33-18. Marquette added six points to the margin in the third before shutting out the hosts in the fourth.
Prep girls
Bettendorf 66, Davenport West 17: The Bettendorf High School girls basketball team had little trouble posting a Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over Davenport West on Tuesday. The hosting Bulldogs (6-3, 5-2 MAC) went into their holiday break with a massive 66-17 victory over the Falcons (0-7, 0-7 MAC).
Junior forward Lillie Petersen popped for a game-high 26 in leading the Bulldogs offense. Senior guard Izzy Appel and sophomore guard Adriana McGee each add 10 in the blowout victory.
Sophomore Sydney Westerhof led West with six points.
Bettendorf led just 19-10 before a big second quarter blew open the contest as the Bulldogs had a 44-13 halftime advantage.
Central DeWitt 71, Muscatine 38: Class 4A’s third-ranked Central DeWitt Sabers left no doubt in Tuesday’s 71-38 Mississippi Athletic Conference home victory over Muscatine.
Lauren Walker had a game-high 17 points for the Sabers (6-2, 5-2 MAC). Ali Meadows added 12 points to go with six assists and four rebounds and Taylor Veach added 10 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Muscatine (3-7, 2-5 MAC) dropped its fourth straight contest of the young season. The Muskies were led by Grace Bode’s 11 points.
This was just the third matchup ever between the programs and the Sabers made it their third straight victory.
Schedule update
Both Mississippi Athletic Conference basketball games between Davenport North and Clinton on Tuesday were postponed because of COVID-19-related issues.
No reschedule dates were announced for either the boys or girls contest.
— Staff report