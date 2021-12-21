PREP REPORT: Central DeWitt boys, girls beat Muscatine

Boys basketball

Central DeWitt 68, Muscatine 45: Shawn Gilbert posted a double-double of 29 points and 15 rebounds in leading the Central DeWitt Sabers to a 68-45 Mississippi Athletic Conference home victory over Muscatine.

The victory moved the Sabers to 5-1 for the season and 4-1 in MAC play. Muscatine dropped to 0-6, 0-5 MAC.

DeWitt’s Paul Kuehn, who had all 13 of his points by halftime, beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer to give the Sabers a 16-11 lead after one quarter. The hosts upped the margin to 40-22 at halftime to take control and stretched the lead to 53-32 after three quarters.

Marquette Academy 64, Alleman 32: The Alleman High School boys basketball team dropped to 0-10 on the season Tuesday evening, falling 64-32 to Ottawa Marquette in a non-conference clash at Don Morris Gym.

The Pioneers got nine points from Jackson Praet and Ethan Georlett. Praet was 7 for 8 from the free throw line.

Marquette (8-1) had three players in double-digit scoring with both Logan Nelson and Beau Ewers scoring 13.