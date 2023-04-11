Boys track and field

Sabers, Rebels win team titles: Host Central DeWitt went 1-2 in two events and piled up nine victories en route to 171 points to win the Class A division at the Saber Relays on Tuesday night.

Northeast clipped Tipton and Bellevue 129-104 in prevailing for the Class B team title.

Tristan Rheingans swept the individual hurdle events for Central DeWitt. Will Ginter claimed the open 400 while Keegan Peterson (1,600) and Ben Zimmer (3,200) won the long distance races. Its 400, 3,200 and distance medley relays all were first.

Davenport North's Savior Vesey won the open 100 and was on the winning 800 relay quartet. The Wildcats also were victorious in the sprint medley relay.

Northeast's Carter Jargo won the open 400 and 800 and four of its relays also took first. Tipton's Clay Bohlmann finished first in the 1,600 and 3,200 plus the Tigers had three relays take first.

Girls track and field

Hanenburg wins shot put, eclipses 42 feet: North Scott's Jorie Hanenburg, barring any other farther throws on Tuesday, will be the new state leader in the shot put after she uncorked a toss of 42 feet, 6 inches at the Gateway Classic in Clinton.

The Lancers won the Class A team title on the backs of five victories, three of them relays, with 123 points. The host River Queens were third with 113 points as they dominated the sprints with wins in the open 100, 200 plus the 400 and 800 relays.

Moline's Nai'lah Anders (discus) and Central DeWitt's Soren Maricle (100 hurdles) were also victorious. Maricle set a new school record in the 100 hurdles in 15.50 seconds.

Maquoketa dominated the Class B division with nine firsts to pile up 171 points. Four of the seven relays all crossed the line first. Clinton Prince of Peace's Sarah Moeller swept the throws while Riverdale's McKenna Bode (400) and Northeast's Alyssa Fowler (high jump) won their events.

Girls soccer

North Scott 3, Central DeWitt 0: The Class 2A No. 2 Lancers remained perfect on the year with a Mississippi Athletic Conference win over the Sabers at The Pitch on Tuesday night.

Kendall Knisley scored twice and Kenna McGee once for North Scott (5-0, 2-0 MAC). It registered 14 shots on goal. No stats were reported for Central DeWitt (2-3, 0-2).

Davenport Central 9, Clinton 0: Spurred by Lauren Frost's first-half hat trick, the Blue Devils cruised by the River Queens in a Mississippi Athletic Conference contest at Brady Street Stadium.

Frost finished with four goals on the night while Dylan Moeller dished out four assists plus found the back of the net for Central (2-2, 1-1 MAC). Livia Watters registered five saves for Clinton (2-2, 0-2).

Muscatine 5, Davenport North 1: The Class 3A eighth-ranked Muskies cruised to a conference triumph over the Wildcats at home.

It moves Muscatine to 2-1, 2-0 in the MAC while North drops to 1-3, 0-2.

Softball

Geneseo 14, Moline 0 (5 inn.): Geneseo's Tara Bomleny tossed a three-hitter and six of her teammates had multi-hit games as an eight-run second inning boosted the Lady Leafs (10-2) early and enabled them to stay perfect in the Western Big 6 at 5-0.

Jaelyn Lambin (3-for-3), Madi Scott (2-for-3) and Drayana DeBoef each homered and drove in three runs. Sidney Spindel and Avery Kennedy both went 2-for-2 and added two RBIs apiece.

Baseball

Moline 11, Quincy 5: Despite five errors, Moline scored in six of the seven innings and pounded out 10 hits as it remained unbeaten in Western Big 6 Conference play with a road win Tuesday.

The victory moves the Maroons to 14-3 overall and 5-0 in conference action heading into Saturday's home doubleheader against rival Rock Island.

Geneseo 3, Rock Island 1: Geneseo starting pitcher, Calvin Pettit, picked up the win with five scoreless innings. He also ripped a double to left field to open the third inning that got the scoring started for the Maple Leafs, who picked up their first conference win of the season.

It was Rock Island's first league loss in five outings.

Girls soccer

Rock Island 2, Galesburg 1: Kayla Rice scored in the 68th minute off a feed from Olivia Samuelson as Rock Island beat Galesburg on Tuesday night in a home Big 6 match.

Rice assisted on the Rocks' first goal, which came from Mayani Wilondia in the 29th minute. AJ Stewart had 10 saves in goal for the Rocks, who travel to Sterling next Tuesday night.