Prep report: Central DeWitt gets two MAC wrestling wins

Wrestling

Central DeWitt posts two MAC wins: Fueled by nine wins in the final 11 weights and five straight pins, Central DeWitt coasted by Davenport North 54-18 then rallied to edge past Clinton 42-31 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference triangular held at Yourd Gymnasium.

DeWitt finishes the MAC dual season with a 5-4 record and is in line to finish in the top-half of the conference. It needed six straight victories to overcome a 19-9 early hole versus the River Kings.

Dolan Theisen (106/113) Lawrence Flynn (152), Elston Lindner (160) and Chris Wrage (182) each went 2-0 for the Sabers.

Clinton came out firing on all cylinders with seven wins in the first eight weights against North. It ended up being just enough to hold off the Wildcats 36-30.

The River Kings snared their second MAC dual win of the season. Five of their wrestlers went 2-0 on the night. Meanwhile, North had three wrestlers finish 2-0.

Girls basketball

Galesburg 72, Moline 46: Kiarra Kilgore had a game-high 20 points and Antonia Kisler finished with 16 as Galesburg rolled past Moline on Thursday night.

The win gives the Silver Streaks sole possession of first place in the Western Big 6 Conference at 6-2.

Galesburg (19-4) led 35-25 at halftime and then outscored Moline by 16 in the second half for the convincing victory. Galesburg outscored Moline 25-7 at the foul line.

Paige Melton had 16 points and Tahlea Tirrell finished with 15 for the Maroons (4-17, 2-6).

Alleman 44, Sterling 26: A game after reaching 1,000 career points, Alleman's Clair Hulke scored a game-high 29 points as Alleman beat Sterling in a Western Big 6 Conference tilt at Don Morris Gymnasium.

The Pioneers scored the first 10 points of the contest behind the inside scoring of Hulke and an early three-pointer from senior Tyla Thomas.

Hulke scored 11 points in the first quarter, had 17 points at halftime and outscored the opposing team. She made 10 of 14 shots and was 8 of 8 at the free throw line.