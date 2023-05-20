Girls tennis

Central DeWitt 5, Cedar Rapids Xavier 3: The Sabers posted a signature victory in the Class 1A state quarterfinals in beating the Saints in Iowa City on Saturday morning.

It sends Central DeWitt to the state semifinals on May 30 at Waukee Northwest High School where it will be joined by Waterloo Columbus Catholic, Pella and either Clarinda or Spirit Lake

Saydie Roling and Katie Kuehl finished off the victory with a 6-4, 1-6, 1-0 (10-7) triumph at No. 3 doubles. The Sabers won three of their four singles matches in straight sets.

Pella 5, Assumption 3: The Knights were clipped by the Dutch in a Class 1A state quarterfinal on Saturday morning in Iowa City, ending their team season one win shy of the semifinals.

Assumption picked up two wins in singles from Ella Dilulio (No. 2) and Helen Sons (No. 4), both in straight sets. Those two also teamed to win at No. 1 doubles 6-0, 6-0.

Pella won three singles matches in two sets, plus saw Mallory Westerkamp triumph 4-6, 6-0, 1-0 (10-3) at No. 5 singles. It clinched the dual with a 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 3 doubles.

West Des Moines Valley 5, Pleasant Valley 2: The Tigers built a comfortable margin in singles, then punctuated a trip to the Class 2A state semifinals with a victory in doubles to stave off the Spartans.

PV was able to pick up a pair of victories in singles, but lost the one and only completed doubles match to see its team season end in the quarterfinals.

Baseball

Sherrard 3, Princeton 2: Ignited by a two-run hit off the bat of Broc DeHamer, the Tigers squeaked by the Tigers to claim the Class 2A regional crown in Princeton.

DeHamer's hit came in the bottom of the sixth to complete the rally down 2-1 entering the frame. Sherrard, who will face Macomb in the sectional semifinal in Knoxville, got a complete game performance from Maddux Harksen as he struck out 10 on the mound.

Fulton 11, Forreston 3: The top-seeded Steamers blew the game open with a five-run fifth to secure the Class 1A regional championship in Forreston on Saturday.

The Cardinals jumped out early on their home diamond to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, then Fulton responded with a four-run outburst in the bottom half and never trailed the rest of the way. It will face Dakota in a sectional semifinal in Pearl City on Wednesday.

AJ Boardman, QJ Mangelsen and Ethan Price each registered two hits for the Steamers, including all of them roping a triple. Boardman and Price drove in two runs apiece.

Annawan-Wethersfield 10, Ridgewood 9: The Titans were able to fend off the Spartans in the only area head-to-head contest in the Class 1A regional final in Williamsfield.

A-W will trek to the Illinois Wesleyan University campus in Bloomington to face Heyworth in a sectional semifinal on Wednesday. No stats for the Titans or Ridgewood were reported online.

Sterling Newman 10, Morrison 0 (5 inn.): The Comets used a no-hitter from junior Brendan Tunink to stifle the Mustangs and secure the Class 1A regional title on Saturday afternoon.

Morrison only had more than the minimum batters reach the plate once. No stats for the Mustangs were reported online.

Softball

Morrison 1, Sterling Newman 0 (9 inn.): Marissa Folkers broke a scoreless game and sent the Fillies into euphoria with a walk-off home run in the bottom of the night to lift them past the Comets in a Class 1A regional title game.

Morrison will face Biggsville West Central in the Peru St. Bede sectional semifinals on Wednesday. Five different batters for the Fillies notched hits and Bella Duncan tossed a complete game, two-hit, 19-strikeout shutout.

Girls soccer

Normal Community 2, United Township 1: The Panthers were edged out in the Class 3A regional final on Friday night against the Ironmen in Bradley.

Sofia Camarillo scored the lone goal of the match for UT on a pass from Megan Hess in the second half. Normal Community scored both of its goals in the opening 40 minutes.

Boys track and field

Rockridge clipped for sectional title: The Rockets fell one point shy of winning their first Illinois Class 2A sectional crown in over 50 years, edged out by Lena-Winslow 75-74 on Friday night at home.

Peyton Locke will head to the state meet in four events, winning the 100 and 200-meter dashes plus being a member of Rockridge's 800 and 1,600-meter relays that placed second. Alex Zarlatanes uncorked a toss of 151 feet to win the discus.

Riverdale's Tommy Murray nabbed first place in the 3,200 and 1,600 runs while Landis Musser qualified for state next week in the 800 and 1,600. Both Musser and Murray were a part of its qualifying 1,600 relay.

Rams senior William Leighty claimed the triple jump with a leap of 42-04. Alleman's Noah Britton won the 800 in under two minutes and anchored its 3,200 relay to a win.

Morrison's 1,600 relay quartet won the title while Erie-Prophetstown's Parker Holldorf claimed the pole vault.

MerCo sends heavy contingent to state: The Golden Eagles won the Class 1A sectional title at Wethersfield on Friday and will have 11 events represented at the state meet next week.

Derek Coulter won the 3,200 in over 10 minutes while Brecken Heinrichs (110 hurdles) and Chase Olson (triple jump) were also sectional winners. Three relays for MerCo finished under state qualifying standards.

Annawan-Wethersfield had sprinter Zeb Rashid reach state by winning the 100-meter dash.