Prep report: Central DeWitt sweeps Maquoketa in hoops

Girls basketball
Central DeWitt 73, Maquoketa 41: Class 4A 10th-ranked Central DeWitt received 18 points from Taylor Veach and 14 from Allison Meadows as it blitzed Maquoketa on Thursday night in DeWitt.
Freshman Lauren Walker had a dozen points for the Sabers.
It was the fourth straight win for the Sabers (10-3), who are scheduled to host Mississippi Athletic Conference-leading Pleasant Valley on Friday night.
Maquoketa, coming off its biggest win of the season over Solon, 53-52, on Tuesday lost to Central DeWitt for the second time this season.
Geneseo 55, Quincy 39: For one half, it appeared as if Geneseo might be making the long drive back from Quincy Thursday with its first loss of the season.
The third quarter put a quick stop to that possibility.
The Class 3A top-ranked Leafs outscored Quincy 23-5 in the third quarter to take control.
The Leafs (19-0, 8-0) play 1A top-ranked Brimfield on Friday in the Martin Luther King tournament in Kewanee. Quincy fell to 6-6, 3-5 in conference play.
Alleman 58, Sterling 32: The Pioneers notched their second Western Big 6 win of the season to pull within one game of fifth place in the conference standings, beating last-place Sterling.
After winning only one game in the spring season, Alleman posted its 10th overall victory of the season. It is 2-6 in league play.
Sterling dropped to 1-14, 0-8 in conference play.
Boys basketball
Central DeWitt 68, Maquoketa 48: Shawn Gilbert had 25 points in the final three quarters and Michael Schneider added 10 as the Sabers downed Maquoketa in a nonconference game Thursday.
Central DeWitt (9-1) led 33-32 at halftime, but it outscored Maquoketa 15-4 in the third quarter to seize control.
Gilbert has scored 20 or more points in seven of his last eight games.
It was the eighth straight win for the Sabers heading into Friday night's showdown with league-leading and 4A second-ranked Pleasant Valley at PV High School. Maquoketa dropped to 5-7.
Wrestling
Sabers sweep MAC triangular: Led by a pair of pins from 220-pounder Mitchell Howard, Central DeWitt notched a pair of Mississippi Athletic Conference dual victories Thursday night, topping Davenport North 54-18 and Clinton 57-21.
Ryan Kramer (132/138) and Chris Wrage (182) also got two contested victories for the Sabers. Cael Grell (145), Carter Donovan (152), Elston Lindner (170) and Sam Gravert (285) each notched one pin and received a forfeit win.
Clinton edged North in the other match of the night 42-36. Ty Jurgersen was the star of the night for the River Kings, pinning each of his opponents at 160 pounds.
North got most of its points from its lower weights as Ashton Sneath (106), Camden Bennett (113), Jeffrey West (120) and Jacob Dewispelaere (126) each finished with 2-0 records, with the first three each getting one pin on the night.
Pleasant Valley cruises to wins: The Spartans topped 70 points twice in winning a pair of Mississippi Athletic Conference duals Thursday night, beating Davenport West 76-3 and Davenport Central 72-9.
West beat Central 39-30 in the other dual.
The Spartans got two pins from Mason Fox (145) and Samuel Jones (152/160). Ike Swanson (152/160) also got two contested wins for Pleasant Valley.
Ayden Nicklaus thrived for West at 120 pounds, picking up the Falcons' only win against Pleasant Valley and getting a forfeit win against Central. Jadalynn Daily (113) and Wyatt Hill (145) earned pins against Central for West.
Central got wins from Alonzo Duarte (182) and Taran Pant (195) against Pleasant Valley, with Pant's coming via pin. Charlie Ebeling (160) and Tristen Kern got pins for Central against West.