Girls soccer

Central DeWitt 1, Assumption 0 (3-2 PKs): For the first time as members of the Mississippi Athletic Conference, the Sabers beat the Class 1A second-ranked Knights at home.

It marks a signature victory for DeWitt (4-5, 2-3 MAC), which snaps a two-match skid. It was a scoreless 80 minutes of regulation, then two overtime periods didn't muster a winner so it ended in penalty kicks.

The Sabers converted three and Assumption made two. It is the second MAC loss by the Knights (6-3, 2-3) in a penalty shootout.

Davenport North 2, Clinton 1: The Wildcats secured their first Mississippi Athletic Conference victory of the season over the River Queens on Tuesday night in Clinton.

Since a 1-0 setback to Assumption last week, North (5-4, 1-3) has rattled off three straight victories. Clinton (2-5, 0-5) scored its first goal in four matches.

North Scott 4, Davenport Central 1: The Class 2A second-ranked Lancers remained perfect on the season with a Mississippi Athletic Conference triumph against the Blue Devils on Tuesday night.

North Scott (9-0, 4-0) heads into a daunting stretch where it will face Western Big 6 leader Geneseo plus 1A No. 2 Assumption on the road, host Alleman and 3A No. 12 Bettendorf then travel to take on Clear Creek Amana.

Central dropped to 4-5, 1-4.

United Township 5, Galesburg 0: Paced by a hat trick from Sofia Camirillo, the Panthers claimed a Western Big 6 Conference shutout versus the Silver Streaks Tuesday night at the Panther Den in Silvis.

Stella Gonzalez and Olivia Hansen teamed on the clean sheet for UT (8-5, 2-4). Kiersten Medinger and Rubi Tapia-Macias also found the back of the net. Three players dished out an assist for the Panthers.

Moline 6, Sterling 0: The Maroons poured on the scoring to capture a Western Big 6 Conference triumph over the Golden Warriors Tuesday night at home.

Moline moves to 4-6-1 and 4-2 in the conference, tied with Alleman for third. Sterling remains winless in the league, sitting at 1-16 and 0-6.

Baseball

United Township 11, Sterling 7: Ignited by a seven-run bottom of the third, the Panthers prevailed over the Golden Warriors in a Western Big 6 showdown on Tuesday afternoon in East Moline.

It was a 2-1 lead for UT (13-6, 5-3 WB6) before the breakout inning, then it added two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth. Sterling (6-14, 1-9) didn't go away quietly with a four-run seventh, but the gap was too big to overcome.

Isaac Graf went 3-for-4 at the plate for the Panthers with three RBI while Jayson Sevier and Brody Meyers each notched two hits and drove in two runs. Nolan Malmstrom earned the win on the mound.

Galesburg 19, Alleman 3: The Silver Streaks coasted to a Western Big 6 Conference victory over the Pioneers on Tuesday night at home.

In two league matchups spanning two weeks, Galesburg (11-10, 6-4) has recorded 41 runs and allowed just four total to Alleman (4-8, 1-7). The Silver Streaks move to third in the conference standings, a game behind Rock Island.

Softball

United Township 12, Galesburg 7: Ten runs in the final three innings catapulted the Panthers to a Western Big 6 Conference victory against the Silver Streaks on Tuesday at home.

Galesburg (1-13, 0-7 WB6) led 3-1 after two complete innings, then UT marched back with a run in the bottom of the third, three in the fourth, four in the fifth and three insurance runs in the sixth to lead 10-3.

Chloe Ledford registered a three-run home run for the Panthers (11-7, 6-3) while Miah Berhenke and Sam Verstraete also went deep. Berhenke and Marilyn Boyer each finished with three hits. Verstraete struck out nine to snare the win in the circle.