Prep report: Central outlasts Jefferson in overtime

Football

Davenport Central 19, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 12 (OT): Tatum Roselle scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak and Central's defense came up with a stop to pull out an overtime win Thursday at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids.

It was the first win for the Blue Devils under head coach Alex Berg. It was the 20th consecutive loss for Jefferson's program dating back to the 2019 season.

Roselle threw a pair of touchdown passes in the game. He connected with Jake Jantzi for a 7-yard score early in the second quarter to tie the game at 6.

Later in the quarter, set up by a 37-yard run from Roselle, the junior signal caller hit Ben Strang for a 7-yard touchdown to give the Blue Devils a 12-6 lead. The J-Hawks evened the game with a score in the third quarter.

Central had two touchdowns taken off the board in the game due to penalties.

After a personal foul on the final play of regulation gave Central the ball at the 5-yard line, the Blue Devils punched it in and Ian Hopkins added the point-after kick.

Jefferson started at the 10-yard line on its possession and got to the 2 before a broken play on fourth down resulted in a 7-yard loss and a Central win.

The Blue Devils (1-2) return home next Friday to face Davenport West.

Volleyball

Rocks cruise to sweep: Rock Island pulled away in the first set then built a big lead and held on in the second to grab a 25-13, 25-18 Western Big 6 victory over Sterling Thursday.

The win moves the Rocks to 2-1 in the conference, 5-5 overall.

Sterling is still seeking its first Big 6 win of the season, falling to 0-3 in conference and 2-5 overall.

Boys soccer

Morton upends Geneseo: While Geneseo boys soccer sits unbeaten in the Western Big 6, it couldn't stop Peoria-area power Morton on Thursday.

The Potters sent the Leafs to a 5-1 loss.