Prep report: Central sweeps city cross country meet

Davenport Central High School made it a sweep at the city cross country meet contested Thursday at Emeis Park.

Behind girls champion Dylan Moeller and boys winner Owen Christy, the Blue Devils captured the team title in both genders.

Moeller covered the 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes, 44 seconds — about 40 seconds clear of runner-up Kylie Daily of Davenport West. The Blue Devils had three other runners in the top 10 with Merin Crowder (third), Hannah Ford (fifth) and Evelyn Barfels (sixth).

Central finished with 22 points, 16 in front of Davenport Assumption. The Knights were led by Emerson Quick's fourth-place finish.

On the boys side, the Blue Devils edged the Falcons for the top spot, 36-51.

Christy navigated the course in 17:39, six seconds in front of teammate Tyler Ryan. Assumption's David Lochner was third in 18:04, followed by North's Grant Wiese (18:22) and West's Austin Lewis (18:29).

Volleyball

Geneseo 2, Alleman 0: Geneseo recorded its third consecutive win following a 25-9, 25-14 road sweep of Alleman on Thursday night at Don Morris Gymnasium.

Geneseo improved to 11-8, 6-3 in the Western Big 6 Conference after beating Alleman (4-12, 1-8), which was coming off its first conference win of the year on Tuesday against United Township.

The Leafs limited their mistakes while the Pioneers struggled with unforced errors.

Annie Wirth led Geneseo with five kills and Alysia Perez had 10 assists and five digs. Delainey VanDycke led the Leafs with 10 digs.

Clair Hulke led Alleman with eight kills and six digs and Megan Hulke had 15 assists.

Galesburg 2, United Township 1: One negative streak came to an end for the United Township High School volleyball squad in Thursday's Western Big 6 Conference match against Galesburg.

However, the Lady Panthers' bid to end another skid fell just short.

UT won the first set to snap a string of 14 consecutive sets dropped. The Panthers then had match point twice in the second set, but the Silver Streaks ended with three straight points to force a winner-take-all third set.

The final set at the Panther Den in East Moline was just as thrilling, with the Panthers fending off match point twice before Galesburg scored the final two points to take a hard-earned 22-25, 27-25, 27-25 victory.

Strong efforts by the trio of Lillian Severtsgaard (14 assists, four aces, four kills), Ciara Hull (five kills, five blocks) and Karina Castaneda (six kills) ultimately could not prevent UT (2-12, 1-8 Big 6) from suffering its ninth straight setback.