Baseball
Central 5-4, Muscatine 0-3: Adin DeLaRosa went 4-for-4 in the nightcap and Donnie Jestel tossed seven shutout innings in game one to lead the Blue Devils. Davenport Central (6-5, 5-4 MAC) has swept two consecutive conference opponents.
Muscatine sophomore Dalton Logel mishandled a ball at second base that would have been the final out in the top of the seventh. After a DeLaRosa hit, Muscatine senior Drew Logel tossed a wild pitch to score the winning run for Central.
Muscatine (4-4, 2-4 MAC) had five errors in game one, which was never in doubt. The Blue Devils scored four runs in the opening inning, sparked by a two-RBI double to the right field wall by Josh Hann.
Burlington 8-4, Davenport North 6-3: Spurred by a five-run first inning in the opener and a three-run seventh in the nightcap, Burlington swept a doubleheader from North at Ken Kaul Field.
Tyson Powers had five RBIs for the Grayhounds in the opener. Mason Fort delivered three hits in Game 2 for Burlington.
Donovan Weaver had two hits and four RBI for North in the opener.
North Scott 13-6, Clinton 2-4: Jake Matthaidess did it on the mound and at the plate for North Scott.
The junior struck out nine and pitched a four-hitter for the Lancers in the opening game of a conference sweep over Clinton. At the plate, Matthaidess was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Layne Hamann was 3-for-5 with two runs knocked in.
Softball
Bettendorf 6-1, West 2-0: Anna Forari roped a run-scoring double in the bottom of the eighth inning Monday night to help Bettendorf sweep Davenport West in a conference doubleheader.
Breanna Newton and Olivia Anderson had back-to-back doubles in the second inning in Game 1 to spring Bettendorf to a 4-1 lead. Maggie Erpelding and Athena Andrews also had RBI singles for the Bulldogs (9-7, 5-3).
It was the first time West had lost in league play.
Muscatine 10-16, Central 0-1: The Muskies picked up their second series sweep in a row Monday at Kent-Stein Park. The teams played just eight combined innings as the Muskies mercy-ruled the Blue Devils in five innings in the opener and three innings in the nightcap.
Muscatine (13-4, 6-2 MAC) got four hitless innings in the opener from senior pitcher Carrie Nelson before she was relieved in the fifth inning.
Kaylynn Salyars smacked a three-run home run in the second inning of Game 2, a 13-run frame for the Muskies.
Davenport North 7-3, Burlington 6-5: North picked up its first conference win of the season, beating preseason Class 4A ninth-ranked Burlington in the opening game of a doubleheader.
Molly Freeman had two RBIs for the Wildcats (2-9, 1-5) while Yanna Roberts, Ivy Wilmington and Morgan Newmyer each had two hits.
Burlington squeaked out the nightcap behind three RBIs from Makaylin Powers.
North Scott 11-10, Clinton 3-1: North Scott kept pace in the loss column with league-leading Assumption after a road doubleheader sweep.
The Lancers improved to 5-1 in conference play heading into Wednesday's home twinbill against Davenport West.