Prep report: Clinton, Bettendorf, Assumption move doubles teams into state semis

Girls tennis

Clinton, Bettendorf doubles into semis: A potential rematch between Mississippi Athletic Conference opponents for a state title is still in the mix as Clinton's doubles team of Anna Current and Abby Struble advanced to the Class 2A individual state tournament semifinals, as did Bettendorf's doubles team of Andrea Porubcin and Elizabeth Alves Friday at Waukee Northwest High School.

The two doubles teams met in the MAC tournament, with Porubcin and Alves winning 10-3.

First, they have their semifinal matches to get through. Struble and Current face last year's runner-up Mackenzie Klein and Ava Petersen from West Des Moines Dowling.

Porubcin and Alves face Katelynn Kock and Kathryn Zylstra, who finished third for Cedar Rapids Washington last year.

Semifinals start at 10 a.m.

Current and Struble beat Cedar Rapids Washington's Chloe Palmer and Liberty Wickhm 6-1, 6-1 in the opening round, then beat Allie Christensen and Dasha Svitashev of Johnston 6-7 (0-5), 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

Alves and Porubcin beat Lauren Gano and Reese Monson of Johnston 6-4, 6-1 in the opening round, then beat West Des Moines Valley's Maddie Hockmuth and Elaine Wang 6-2, 6-3 in the quarterfinals.

PV's Lauren Masengarb is still alive for fifth place after winning a pair of consolation matches, 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 over Ankeny Centennial's Esther Guan, and 6-4, 3-1 over Prairie's Sasha Postnikov. Masengarb dropped her first match of the day 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 to Waterloo West's Sasha Hyacinth. Masengarb faces Ally Roeth of Waukee in the consolation semis.

Davenport Central's Maitreyi Shrikhande lost her opening match 6-1, 6-0 to Valley's Claire Gu, then beat Dowling's Ellie Sackett 6-1, 6-4 before falling to Iowa City Liberty's Ella Gilbert 6-0, 6-1 in a consolation quarterfinal.

Pleasant Valley's doubles team of Jordan Ingram and Aarya Joshi lost their first match 6-3, 6-1 to Christensen and Svitashev, then beat Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Kailey Novak and Morgan White 6-1, 6-3 in the first round of the consolation bracket before falling to Dowling's Grace Frye and Isa Valverde 6-2, 6-2.

Assumption doubles into semis: Assumption's doubles team of Ella Dilulio and Allison Halligan advanced to the semifinals of the Class 1A individual state tournament Friday at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex in Iowa City.

They will face second-seeded Chloe Butler and Avery Hogan from Waterloo Columbus in today's semifinal, which begins at 10 a.m.

The duo beat third-seeded St. Albert's Landry Miller and Allison Narmi in the quarterfinals 6-3, 4-6, 7-5, after winning their opening match 6-1, 6-4 over Spirit Lake-Okoboji's Abbie Oleson and Taylor Schneider.

Assumption's lone singles player, Mary Rolfstad, is still in the mix for fifth place. Rolfstad opened the day with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Lewis Central's Lanee Olsen before falling in the quarterfinals to Alli Hagness of Waterloo Columbus 6-4, 6-3.

Rolfstad won her first consolation match over Albia's Tanae Thiravong 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the consolation semifinals, where she'll face Pella's Emily Blom.

Blom beat Camanche's Elise Davison in the consolation quarterfinals 6-1, 6-3. Davison lost her opening match to Spirit Lake-Okoboji's Catherine Straus 6-1, 6-1, then won her first consolation match over Iowa Falls-Alden's Elly Wood 6-2, 6-1.

Assumption's other doubles team of Shannon Bush and Helen Sons dropped a pair of matches, falling 6-4, 6-4 to Mara Holland and Annalise Skrade of Decorah, and then falling to Alexis and Oasis Opheim from Lewis Central 6-2, 6-2.

