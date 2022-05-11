Prep report: Clinton doubles team qualifies for state

Girls tennis

Clinton team qualifies for state: The Clinton doubles team of Anna Current and Abby Struble captured a Class 2A regional championship at the Max Lynn courts on Wednesday. It will be the first trip to the state tournament for both players, which is scheduled for May 27-28 at the Waukee Northwest tennis center.

Current and Struble, the top seed, opened with a bye before a 6-0, 6-0 win in the quarterfinals, an injury default victory in the semifinals and then a 6-2, 6-0 triumph over Gracie Hobson and Lidia Welch of Cedar Rapids Prairie in the final.

"I can't think of two more deserving girls to be the regional champions," Clinton coach Cindy Rasche said. "They've worked hard during the offseason taking lessons and playing tourneys, which is exactly what you need to do to beat those metro big cities."

Cedar Rapids Prairie's Sosha Postnikov won the singles title, 6-0, 6-1, over Sydney Thoms of Dubuque Hempstead.

Cedar Rapids Wash dominates at North Scott: The Cedar Rapids Washington girls' tennis team qualified two doubles teams and a singles player for the state tournament at Wednesday's Class 2A regional in Eldridge.

Iowa City Liberty's Ella Gilbert won the singles title over Washington's Mya Messenger 6-1, 6-2. Washington's Kathryn Zlystra and Katelynn Kock took the doubles crown.

North Scott's doubles team of Ella Kuesel and Vianne Jackson placed fourth. Kuesel and Jackson knocked off the second seed from Dubuque Senior, 6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinals before losing to Washington's No. 2 team, 6-3, 6-0 in the semifinals.

Assumption sends five to state: The Assumption girls tennis team had the singles and doubles champion at Wednesday's Class 1A regional in Fairfield.

Mary Rolfstad beat Fairfield's Tess Paton 4-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-7) for the singles title, and the doubles team of Allison Halligan and Ella Dilulio knocked off teammates Shannon Bush and Helen Sons in the final, 6-2, 6-1.

All five Assumption players will advance to the state tournament May 27-28 in Iowa City.

Boys golf

Ryan claims medalist honors: Tipton's Bob Ryan and teammate Tristin Sorgenfrey finished 1-2 at Wednesday's Class 2A sectional meet held at Tipton Country Club.

Ryan shot a 72 and Sorgenfrey finished with a 74 for the Tigers, who finished second place in the seven-team field with a 316 total and advance to the district meet next week. West Branch won it with a 309.

After a 3-over 39 on the front, Ryan played the final nine holes in 3-under par. He made birdies at the par-5 10th, par-3 14th and par-5 18th.

Lee, Erwin advance: Northeast's Hayden Lee and Camanche's Zach Erwin each shot 83 at Wednesday's Class 2A sectional in Monticello and advanced to districts.

Dyersville Beckman won the sectional with a 328 total and Monticello was second at 345. Monticello's Blaine Brighton was medalist with a 72.

Lee and Erwin tied for the second best score among individuals on non-qualifying district teams.

Softball

Rock Island 13, Kewanee 3: Taylor Pannell went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI as Rock Island clobbered Kewanee in a nonconference game.

Gabriella Taber also had three hits for the Rocks, who finished with 15 in the game. Rock Island seized control with a seven-run second inning.

Campbell Kelley struck out seven and allowed five hits to get the win.

Moline 12, Galesburg 2: Moline extended its win streak to 10 games Wednesday with a road win over Galesburg.

The Maroons erupted for eight runs in the opening frame and tacked on two more in the second to build a 10-0 cushion. Moline finished with 11 hits in the game and limited Galesburg to just one.

