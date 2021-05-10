Prep report: Clinton leads after opening day of MAC girls tennis

Mariah Crist scored from the left side of the box in the 63rd minute on a pass to the outside from in front of goal by Bri Lannerd, giving Quincy a 1-0 edge.

The Rocks answered with an Olivia Bowman goal on a direct free kick from just outside the box in the 79th minute of the game.

Quincy played an aggressive game with 12 fouls compared to just three from the Rocks. That aggressiveness paid off, though, with the Blue Devils putting 15 shots on goal and 22 in total.

Rock Island freshman goalkeeper Addie Bomelyn stopped 14 shots in the game. The Rocks had four shots on goal and seven total, with Maddie Hill blocking three shots from the back of the net.

The Rocks had a chance in the 77th minute to tie the game with a penalty kick, but Hill blocked the shot down the middle by Uda Kimba.

Rock Island moved to 4-3-1 on the season, 2-1-1 in the Western Big 6. Quincy is 4-4-1 and 2-1-1.

Baseball

Normal U. High 12: UT 0: United Township managed just one hit form University High pitcher Matt Sauser in going down to a five-inning defeat.

Normal rapped out 16 hits, including three apiece by Karson Bonaparte and MacCallan Conklin, each of whom also homered in the game.

