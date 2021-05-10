Prep report: Clinton leads after opening day of MAC girls tennis

The Clinton High School girls tennis team has finished among the top three in the Mississippi Athletic Conference for almost 40 straight years.
That streak doesn't look to end this season.
Clinton had four singles players and all three doubles teams reach the championship round of the MAC tournament on Monday at Bettendorf High School.
Coach Cindy Rasche's squad has the Day 1 lead with 16 points, followed by Pleasant Valley (13), Bettendorf (12) and Assumption (10).
Anna Current (No. 3), Kailyn Keefer (No. 4), Emily Manemann (No. 5) and Jayden Kissack (No. 6) reached the finals in singles for the River Queens.
Pleasant Valley freshman Lauren Mansengarb will play Bettendorf's Andrea Porubcin for the championship at No. 1 singles. Mansengarb pulled out a 2-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-6) win in the semifinals over Davenport Central's Maitreyi Shrikhande.
The No. 1 doubles final will be Bettendorf's Porubcin and Elizabeth Alves against Clinton's Abbey Struble and Current.
The final round is expected to start at 2 p.m. at Bettendorf High School.
Boys soccer
North 2, Clinton 1: Chase Green and George Rucker scored goals as Davenport North held on to defeat Clinton.
Green, Yovani Morales, Ben Roberts and Peter Phan were credited with assists on the goals.
Regina 4, North Scott 1: Alec Wick scored all four goals, two in each half, as Iowa City Regina handed North Scott a non-conference defeat.
The Lancers dropped to 9-4. Regina is 9-5.
Notre Dame 3, Central 2: Burlington Notre Dame scored three times in the second half to pull out a victory over Davenport Central.
Notre Dame improved to 13-1-1 while the Blue Devils fell to 6-7.
Beckman 3, Central DeWitt 0: Dyersville Beckman scored all three of its goals in the second half to up its record to 11-3.
Central DeWitt fell to 4-8.
Girls soccer
Notre Dame 2, Central 1: Amelia Schwenker scored both goals to lift Burlington Notre Dame (6-6) to victory over Davenport Central (4-8).
Rock Island 1, Quincy 1: It took 79 minutes for Rock Island girls to get on the board in a game that finished in a tie when neither team was able to mount much of a threat in the two overtimes.
After a scoreless first half, both the Blue Devils and Rocks scored in the second half.
Mariah Crist scored from the left side of the box in the 63rd minute on a pass to the outside from in front of goal by Bri Lannerd, giving Quincy a 1-0 edge.
The Rocks answered with an Olivia Bowman goal on a direct free kick from just outside the box in the 79th minute of the game.
Quincy played an aggressive game with 12 fouls compared to just three from the Rocks. That aggressiveness paid off, though, with the Blue Devils putting 15 shots on goal and 22 in total.
Rock Island freshman goalkeeper Addie Bomelyn stopped 14 shots in the game. The Rocks had four shots on goal and seven total, with Maddie Hill blocking three shots from the back of the net.
The Rocks had a chance in the 77th minute to tie the game with a penalty kick, but Hill blocked the shot down the middle by Uda Kimba.
Rock Island moved to 4-3-1 on the season, 2-1-1 in the Western Big 6. Quincy is 4-4-1 and 2-1-1.
Baseball
Normal U. High 12: UT 0: United Township managed just one hit form University High pitcher Matt Sauser in going down to a five-inning defeat.
Normal rapped out 16 hits, including three apiece by Karson Bonaparte and MacCallan Conklin, each of whom also homered in the game.