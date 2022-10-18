Prep report: Clinton moves on in regional play

Volleyball

Clinton downs Central DeWitt: The Clinton High School volleyball team beat Central DeWitt in a conference match in late August. The River Queens ended the Sabers' season in October.

Clinton posted a 25-17, 25-11, 25-12 victory over Central DeWitt in a Class 4A regional quarterfinal Tuesday at Yourd Gymnasium. The River Queens (11-14) advance to play West Delaware on Thursday in a regional semifinal in Manchester.

Central DeWitt closes the year 6-21.

North falls in 5A opener: Dubuque Hempstead handed Davenport North a season-ending defeat Tuesday night in Dubuque, 25-17, 25-22, 25-20.

The Wildcats had an opportunity to square the match, holding a 20-14 lead in the second set, but Hempstead scored 11 of the next 13 points to take the set and grab a 2-0 lead.

North ends the season 5-20.

Geneseo sweeps Sterling: The Geneseo High School volleyball team swept Sterling 25-20, 25-16 on Tuesday night to finish out conference play in fourth place at 9-5.

The Maple Leafs were led by freshman outside hitter Lizzie Rapps, who tallied a team-high eight kills. Aubrey VanKerrebroeck added seven kills and two blocks. Alysia Perez had 21 assists and three aces.

Geneseo will face Newark on Thursday for senior night before hosing LaSalle-Peru on Tuesday in the regional semifinals.

Quincy tops Rock Island: The Rock Island High School volleyball team traveled to Quincy and lost 26-24, 25-20 on Tuesday night. The loss tied the Rocks (10-4 WB6) and Blue Devils (10-4 WB6) for second place in the Western Big 6.

Senior outside hitter Kayla Rice paced Rocky with eight kills. Addie Bomelyn added seven kills and Alexia Clark tallied four. Bomelyn also had 10 digs. The Rocks made 36 errors in the match.

Rock Island returns to the court at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Sterling in the regional semifinals hosted by Geneseo. Rock Island defeated Sterling in both previous matchups this season.

Alleman comes up short: The Alleman High School volleyball team lost a competitive match 22-25, 25-22, 12-25 at Galesburg on Tuesday. The Pioneers finished tied for seventh with a 1-13 record in Western Big 6 play.

Junior outside hitter Clair Hulke had a team-high 10 kills and collected four blocks. Carson Wendt had a team-high seven blocks, and Megan Hulke had six blocks and 19 assists.

Alleman opens postseason play Monday against Mercer County, but not before the two teams face off Thursday in the Pioneers’ regular season finale.

Boys soccer

UT falls to Joliet West: The United Township High School soccer team had its season come to an end with a 2-1 loss to Joliet West in the regional semifinals on Tuesday. The Panthers closed the season 8-9.

The No. 7 Panthers had defeated Joliet Central 2-1 in the regional quarterfinals to advance to Tuesday’s match.

UT held a 1-0 lead against Joliet West at halftime thanks to a goal by Jayden Kerr in the 30th minute, but Joliet West stormed back for the victory. The Panthers’ Ismael Hernandez had nine saves.

O-S United moves on: Orion-Sherrard United picked up its 20th win of the season and advanced to Friday's Class 2A regional final with a 3-0 triumph over Morris on Tuesday.

Cole Kimball and Alex Syslo had first-half goals for O-S United, and Chris Moody booted through an insurance goal in the 61st minute. Peyton Maynard assisted Kimball's goal in the 22nd minute. Syslo scored three minutes later on a penalty kick.

Bob Johnson had eight saves in net for O-S United, which faces Streator on Friday at 5 p.m. in the LaSalle-Peru Regional final.