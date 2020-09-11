PREP REPORT: Clinton shut out by Wahlert

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Football

Dubuque Wahlert 49, Clinton 0: Hosting Wahlert jumped out to an early lead, the Clinton River Kings missed an opportunity to get points on the board late in the first half and ended up dropping to 0-2 with the 49-0 loss at Loras College's Rock Bowl.

Senior running back Gabe Anstoetter scored the first of his two first-quarter TDs on the Golden Eagles' second offensive play of the game to get the hosts off and running. After Anstoetter's second TD, senior Ryan Brosius scored from four yards out with 11:56 left in the second quarter.

Clinton drove inside the Wahlert 5-yard line late in the second half, but two sacks prevented a score.

Sophomore Ryan Brosius scored on TD runs of 20 and 76 yards early in the third that instituted a running clock and the Golden Eagles (2-0) tacked on two more scores to finish the game.

