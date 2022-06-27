Prep report: Clinton sweeps North Scott in MAC baseball

Baseball

Clinton 5-11, North Scott 4-1: Clinton made it six consecutive conference wins with a home doubleheader sweep over North Scott on Monday night.

After scoring 61 runs in four wins last week over Muscatine and Davenport West, Clinton added 16 more against North Scott.

Clinton led 4-0 in the opener before North Scott responded with a four-run inning in the fifth. Clinton won it with a run in the bottom of the seventh.

The River Kings (14-9, 11-5 MAC) jumped into a third-place tie with the Lancers (19-14, 11-5) heading into the final night of conference play.

Jai Jensen pitched and picked up the win in Game 2 for Clinton.

Clinton travels to Bettendorf on Thursday and North Scott welcomes 3A top-ranked Assumption.

Davenport North 8-7, Central DeWitt 3-3: North strung together a five-run ninth inning in the opener and then rallied with a five-run seventh in the nightcap to take a doubleheader Monday in DeWitt.

The Wildcats had five hits in the ninth inning, including a two-run double from Noelan Slyter and a two-run homer from Nate Cheesman.

Jacob Maher hit a run-scoring single to put Central DeWitt in front 3-2 in the nightcap before North exploded for its second big inning of the doubleheader.

The Wildcats capitalized on three walks, a hit batsman and multiple Saber errors to score five in the top half of the seventh inning. The sweep moves North to 9-18 overall and 6-10 in MAC play.

Softball

Davenport North 11-11, Clinton 0-5: A pair of big innings propelled North to a MAC sweep over Clinton on Monday night.

The Wildcats used a nine-run fourth inning in the opener and a seven-run first in Game 2 to collect two wins.

Lauren Durst had two hits and four RBI while Layla Muhammad registered three hits in Game 1 for the Wildcats (10-19, 5-9 MAC).

In the nightcap, Maddy Wardlow led North's 12-hit attack with three safeties. Jordan Snarr and Megan George each drove in two runs for the Wildcats.

Paige Zaehringer had two hits and two RBI for Clinton in the second game.

Muscatine 11-6, Davenport West 0-4: Class 5A fourth-ranked Muscatine stayed atop the MAC with a sweep over Davenport West on Monday at Kent-Stein Park.

After cruising in the opener, the Muskies (27-2, 13-1) pulled out a gritty win in the nightcap. Ysabel Lerma drove in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning and scored later in the inning on a wild pitch.

Muscatine senior pitcher Bree Seaman won the opener by going all five frames and striking out three while younger sister Brylee Seaman ended it with a two-run home run for the 10th and 11th runs to invoke the mercy rule.

Maura Chalupa picked up the win in Game 2. She lasted all seven and worked out of several jams, even as West held leads of 3-1 through 2 ½ and later tied it at four in the top of the sixth when MacKenzie Harland drove in Ashley Smith.

Assumption 9-12, Dav. Central 0-0: Class 3A second-ranked Assumption ran its win streak to eight with a doubleheader sweep over Central on Monday at Brady Street.

The Knights (26-6, 9-5 MAC) have not allowed a run in their last four conference games.

North Scott 8, Central DeWitt 1: Maddy McDermott fired a complete game three hitter while also collecting three hits at the plate to lead North Scott past Central DeWitt in the opening game of a MAC doubleheader.

A result from Game 2 was not made available.

Rylie Robertson had a double and three RBI for the Lancers in the opener. Ava Morris provided Central DeWitt's only run with a home run.

McDermott struck out seven and walked none.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0