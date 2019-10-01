Volleyball
Clinton 3, Davenport North 2: Clinton surrendered a 2-0 lead and fought off three match points Tuesday night to collect its first Mississippi Athletic Conference win of the season.
The River Queens outlasted Davenport North at Yourd Gymnasium, 25-16, 25-15, 23-25, 17-25, 18-16.
Brooke Mulholland had 40 assists for Clinton. Kelly Clark posted a dozen kills, Elle Davis finished with 11 and Bailey Wing recorded 10.
Clinton was 102 of 108 serving with aces. Rylie Mussman led the defense with 23 digs.
Assumption 3, Muscatine 1: Class 3A second-ranked Assumption received a scare on the road, but rebounded from a loss in the first set to beat Muscatine 24-26, 25-13, 25-21 and 25-16 to remain undefeated in conference play.
Ava Schubert led the Knights (19-2, 5-0) with 13 kills, followed by Claire Smith with 12 and Emma Schubert with 10.
Madi Peterson paced the Muskies with a dozen kills.
“The most positive thing (for us) was (our) never-say-die attitude,” Muscatine head coach Tim Martin said. “These girls have been giving us that since the first game of the year.
“Our passing I think was very good, we were able to run our offense … (and) the defense was outstanding.”
Geneseo 2, United Township 0: The Maple Leafs returned home from two weeks on the road and took care of business against the Panthers on Tuesday in a 25-11, 25-16 victory.
First-place Geneseo (18-4, 11-2 Big Six) was paced by junior Maggi Weller with 14 digs and five aces. United Township (5-10, 3-8) was led by junior Jade Hunter with eight kills, five digs and two blocks.
Boys soccer
United Township 7, Alleman 0: The Panthers came out on the attack Tuesday, scoring their first goal just seven minutes in to set the tone in a runaway victory at Greg McKenzie Field.
"This was a big game for us, because we've struggled in our last few Big Six games," said UT senior forward Abram Downey, who scored that opening goal off a feed from Miguel Rodriguez, igniting a three-goal first half for the Panthers (10-6-1, 2-2-1 WB6).
"We want to turn the corner and finish strong before regionals. Getting that first goal definitely set the tone and gave us a place to make a stand, and we got a few more goals to follow that up."
