Prep report: Drake relays qualifiers released

Track & field

Drake Relays qualifiers out: The official qualifiers for this year's Drake Relays were released early Saturday afternoon.

The Quad-Cities will have at least one representative in 28 of the 34 events in the three-day high school meet that commences Thursday afternoon at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

Pleasant Valley is in an area-best seven events on the boys side, including the top seed in the shuttle hurdle relay with Max Doran, Daniel Zietlow, Grant Necker and Makhi Wilson in 59.48 seconds. North Scott qualified in five events, followed by Bettendorf and Davenport West (four each).

On the girls side, Bettendorf leads the way in eight events and PV is entered in seven. The Bulldogs' top event is the fifth-seeded 800 relay.

PV's Grace Boleyn is in three individual events — 800, 1,500 and 3,000. North Scott's Sydney Skarich, Northeast's Ellie Rickertsen, West Liberty's Macy Daufeldt and Calamus-Wheatland Noelle Steines are each in two individual events.

Girls soccer

Bulldogs, Lancers pick up wins at Bettendorf Invite: Avery Horner had a hat trick to increase her season goal total to 17 as the hosting Bulldogs dispatched Iowa City West 4-1 at the Bettendorf Invitational Saturday.

Horner scored in the 11th and 15th minutes in the first half to stake Bettendorf to a lead, then added a third in the 58th minute. Mira Horner added a goal and Peyton Markham two assists from the Bulldogs. Avery Franzman tallied five saves for the 7-2, 3A 10th ranked Bulldogs.

Class 2A No. 5 North Scott left Bettendorf Saturday with a pair of wins, although it needed overtime to get one of them.

The Lancers topped Moline 2-0 after using an overtime goal to defeat Class 3A No. 12 Cedar Falls 2-1.

Goalkeeper Libby Kamp made seven saves in No. 6 Pleasant Valley's game against No. 11 Linn-Mar, but the Spartan offense couldn't get much going in a 1-0 loss in which it got outshot 14-6 by Linn-Mar and 8-3 in shots on goal.

Cedar Falls got a goal from Leah Takes in the first half and held on to defeat Davenport Central in another contest in Bettendorf.

Assumption wins pair at own invitational: Assumption swept its pair of matches Saturday as the hosts didn't surrender a goal in defeating Dyersville Beckman 10-0 and Burlington Notre Dame 6-0.

Seven different Knights scored again Beckman, but Jade Jackson led the way with four goals. Dru Dorsey, Lyvia Hulsbrink, Gracen Ruggles, Amalie Yeates, Heather Jondle and Ellie Rolfstad also scored for the Knights, who took a 6-0 lead into halftime.

Dorsey picked up the hat trick against Notre Dame and Ruggles chipped in a pair of goals to go along with three assists. Jade Jackson also scored her fifth goal of the day for the 4-2 Knights.

Girls tennis

Depth powers Spartans: Pleasant Valley failed to win any of the No. 1-3 singles or No. 1 or 2 doubles brackets Saturday at the Clinton Invitational.

The Spartans' depth was showcased, however, as Pleasant Valley won the remaining four titles to eke out a victory over Waterloo Columbus, capturing 27 1/2 points to Columbus' 24 points.

A strong doubles showing helped the hosts from Clinton finish a very close third with 23 1/2 points.

When it came to the No. 1 singles bracket, however, no one could touch Andrea Porubcin. The Bettendorf junior dropped just one game all day, including beating Clinton's Abby Struble 8-0 in the finals.

Pleasant Valley's Aarya Joshi (No. 4 singles), Trinity O'Brien (No. 5 singles), Hayden Evans (No. 6 singles) and the team of O'Brien and Kavya Kalathur (No. 3 doubles) all won titles.

Clinton got wins at No. 1 doubles (Struble and Anna Current) and No. 2 doubles (Jayden Kissack and Sescie Haan).

Softball

Rock Island 15, Sterling 5: The Rock Island High School softball team pounded out 15 hits and matched that with the number of runs scored in Saturday’s 15-5 blowout of Sterling in Western Big 6 Conference action.

Bella Allison, winning pitcher Campbell Kelley and Alexis Carroll all recorded three-hit games for the Rocks. Delia Schwartz led the Rocks with four RBIs and Sydney Quinones drove in three. Taylor Pannell and Allison each scored three runs from the top two spots in the batting order. Quinones, Carroll and Schwartz each homered for the Rocks.

The Rocks' second game of the triangular was not played as Galesburg had to forfeit because of injury.

Baseball

Rocks split with Galesburg: Nine was the key number of runs in Saturday’s Western Big 6 Conference baseball doubleheader between the Rock Island Rocks and hosting Galesburg Silver Streaks. The two teams split the league twinbill at Jim Sundberg Field, the hosts winning the opener 9-2 and the Rocks bouncing back for a 9-7 victory in the nightcap.

In the second-game victory, Rock Island took advantage of five Galesburg errors to post six unearned runs — including five runs in the fourth and fifth innings that helped the Rocks rally from a 6-4 deficit after two frames. Winning pitcher Dylan Martin and Eli Boeye each had two hits in the win, with Martin driving in a team-best two runs.

The top four batters in Galesburg’s lineup powered the Streaks in the opener as Easton Steck, Thad Morling, winning pitcher Grant Aten and Kannon Kleine all had two of their team’s nine hits and scored seven of the nine runs. Kleine drove in four.

Martin and Xander George each had two hits in the opener for Rocky.

