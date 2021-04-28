Prep report: Ealy, Patting hit milestones in sweep

Wrestling

Alleman hits two milestones: The Alleman wrestling team picked up two dual wins Wednesday night. It also had two individuals in its program reach milestones.

Coach James Ealy surpassed 200 career dual wins, and senior Jack Patting became the program's all-time wins leader.

Alleman beat LaSalle-Peru 33-24 and knocked off Rockridge 37-15.

Patting, fresh off a football season, recorded a 6-3 decision over Rockridge's Hunter Locke at 182 pounds. He also beat LaSalle-Peru's Connor Lorden 5-1 at 195.

Dalton Nimrick (120 pounds), Ian Snider (138) and David Dierickx (170) had a pair of pins for the Pioneers.

In the other dual, LaSalle-Peru edged Rockridge 34-30.

Softball

Rock Island 16, Orion 2: Spurred by a 15-run inning, the Rock Island softball team bounced back from a loss earlier in the week.

Leading 1-0 in the third, Rock Island batted around twice in a 15-run frame to seize control.