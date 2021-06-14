Prep report: Falcons sweep Bulldogs, move to 11-2

The nightcap had much more excitement as the Muskies scored in three of their first four at-bats and led 6-3 through four innings. The Blue Devils drew within 6-5 with a pair of runs in the sixth, but Muscatine answered with two in the bottom of that frame.

Central tried to rally in the seventh, but only scored once.

Davenport North 10-3, Central DeWitt 4-2: Blake Gaskey did it with his bat in the opener and his arm in the nightcap.

Gaskey had four hits and five RBIs to spur the Wildcats in Game 1 and then worked six shutout innings in Game 2 as North (6-9, 3-5) swept the third-ranked team in Class 3A.

Jaydon Noriega had four hits for North in Game 1 as well. Boomer Johnson led the Sabers (8-4, 2-4) with two hits and three RBIs.

Softball

Davenport North 13-16, Central DeWitt 4-3: Layla Muhammad and Morgan Newmyer took turns carrying the Davenport North Wildcats to big Mississippi Athletic Conference victories Monday evening. Muhammad drove in five runs in the opening game and Newmyer drove in eight in the nightcap win that moved North's record to 11-6 overall.