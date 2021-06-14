Prep report: Falcons sweep Bulldogs, move to 11-2

Baseball
Davenport West 2-3, Bettendorf 0-2: The Davenport West Falcons got a complete game shutout from Chance Dreyer in Game 1 of Monday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader as he scattered six hits and struck out seven in the 2-0 win over the hosting Bettendorf Bulldogs.
West (11-2, 6-0) completed the sweep with a 3-2 victory in the nightcap that left the Bulldogs with a 4-11 mark.
Jacob Ripple nearly matched Dreyer in the opener, striking out seven and allowing just five hits and no walks in a complete-game effort, but the Falcons used small ball to plate runs in first two innings to grab the win.
Leading off the game, Jackson Huffstutler got hit by a pitch, moved to second on a passed ball and scored on Dominic DeLaPaz's single. Hunter Runge led off the second with a single, stole second, moved to third on one ground out and scored on a second one.
Muscatine 11-8, Davenport Central 4-6: The Muscatine Muskies moved to 11-6 on the season with a sweep of Davenport Central in Mississippi Athletic Conference action on Monday at Tom Bruner Field.
The hosting Muskies erupted for 10 runs in the third inning en route to the opening-game victory, answering the Blue Devils’ great start. Central (6-7) put up four runs in its first at-bat, but then were contained by the Muskies from that point.
The nightcap had much more excitement as the Muskies scored in three of their first four at-bats and led 6-3 through four innings. The Blue Devils drew within 6-5 with a pair of runs in the sixth, but Muscatine answered with two in the bottom of that frame.
Central tried to rally in the seventh, but only scored once.
Davenport North 10-3, Central DeWitt 4-2: Blake Gaskey did it with his bat in the opener and his arm in the nightcap.
Gaskey had four hits and five RBIs to spur the Wildcats in Game 1 and then worked six shutout innings in Game 2 as North (6-9, 3-5) swept the third-ranked team in Class 3A.
Jaydon Noriega had four hits for North in Game 1 as well. Boomer Johnson led the Sabers (8-4, 2-4) with two hits and three RBIs.
Softball
Davenport North 13-16, Central DeWitt 4-3: Layla Muhammad and Morgan Newmyer took turns carrying the Davenport North Wildcats to big Mississippi Athletic Conference victories Monday evening. Muhammad drove in five runs in the opening game and Newmyer drove in eight in the nightcap win that moved North's record to 11-6 overall.
North used a seven-run third inning to rally in the opener after Central DeWitt grabbed an early lead, then cruised from there behind the pitching of Newmyer, who allowed four runs, one earned, in the first two innings before shutting the door to get the complete-game win.
Kenzie Tronnes started the key rally with a single and Newmyer walked. After Tronnes scored on a passed ball, Lexie Carstens blasted a two-run home run to make the score 4-4. Jordan Burch singled and scored on a fielder's choice, Ivy Wilmington scored on Yanna Roberts' RBI single, Tronnes singled in Cristal Baker and Roberts scored on a double steal to complete the inning and make it 8-4.
Muhammad went 3-5 with five RBIs and two runs scored to lead the North offense, which totaled 16 hits in Game 1.
The Wildcat kept pounding the ball, to the tune of 17 more hits in the nightcap victory. Tronnes, Newmyer, Wilmington and Maddy Wardlow all had three hits in that game. Nobody, though, could match Newmyer's offense as she drilled a pair of home runs that helped back the 5-hit pitching of Baker. Tronnes, who doubled twice, drove in five runs.
North Scott 15-17, Clinton 4-0: North Scott made quick work of Clinton on Monday night, rolling up five- and three-inning wins to sweep the conference doubleheader at the Durgin Complex.
Sydney Skarich had three hits and three RBIs in the opener, a game in which North Scott busted it opener with a six-run third and five-run fourth.
Paige Westlin was the hitting start in Game 2 with a double and five RBIs. Carley Bredar knocked in three for the Lancers.
Muscatine 16-14, Davenport Central 0-0: Coming off just its second loss of the season in its last Mississippi Athletic Conference outing, the Muscatine softball team's offense took a couple of innings to get going against Davenport Central on Monday.
Once it did, however, the Muskies made short work of the Blue Devils, completing a 16-0, 14-0 sweep.
Muscatine led 1-0 heading into the third inning of Game 1 before exploding for five in the third and closing out the game with nine in the fifth.
The bats kept going in Game 2, as the Muskies score three, seven and four runs in the first three innings, respectively, to end the game early.
Muscatine pitching limited Davenport Central to just four hits on the day, all in the first game.
The win improves Muscatine to 13-2, 6-2 in the MAC.