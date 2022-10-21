PREP REPORT FOR FRIDAY OCT. 21

BOYS SOCCER

Orion-Sherrard 2, Streator 1: History was made Friday evening as the Orion-Sherrard United soccer program won the first regional crown in not only program history, but the first for either school.

Alyus Johnson scored both goals as O-S United rode a stingy defense and some good fortune to a 2-1 victory over Streator and the Class 2A LaSalle-Peru Regional crown.

“We have 13 seniors and they have played together quite a while and are a talented and athletic bunch of guys who have grown in the game and grown off the field,” said Rick Cline. “They set some lofty goals and are accomplishing them.”

Among those goals is setting a program record for wins. United is now 21-3-3, and that breaks the old program record of 20 wins set by the 20-3 2015 team, according to Cline, who noted that the O-S co-op began for the boys in the fall of 2006.

O-S United advances to the Washington Sectional and will play either Dunlap or Peoria Notre Dame, who play Saturday evening at 7 p.m.

Cline reported that Johnson finished his first goal by redirecting a Talen Butler crossing pass with his left rib cage in the 35th minute. He then scored a much more conventional goal in the 75th minute off a feed from Trey Erdmann for a 2-0 lead ahead of Streator's lone goal that came two minutes later.

Those were goals 20 and 21 for Johnson this season.

GIRLS TENNIS

Alleman duo done: Alleman High School’s state-qualifying doubles team of Anne Rouse and Kate Rector had their run at the IHSA Class 1A state tournament end Friday, but not before they added one more win to their ledger.

Rouse/Rector opened the day with a fourth-round consolation bracket victory over the Ottawa Township team of Jenna Smithmeyer/Rylee O’Fallon in an efficient 6-1, 6-1 result.

In their fifth-round consolation match, Rouse/Rector dropped a tough 7-6, 1-6 (10-6) match to Audrey Moster and Makenzie Hyland of Nazareth Academy, who then were sidelined in the quarterfinals in their next match.

The senior duo, who finished in the top 16 at state, capped the season with a 17-7 record that included a runner-up sectional finish.

— Staff report