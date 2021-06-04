PREP REPORT for Friday's sports action

Knoxville scored the only run it needed in the second inning on Payton Hankins’ solo homer. Bryar Fleisher also homered off losing pitcher TJ Ulfig in a four-run sixth inning.

Ulfig, Peyton Dye, Kaden Hall and Major Chisholm all singled in the road loss that ended the Rockets’ season at 8-14.

Annawan-Wethersfield 9, Ridgewood 6: A consistent, relentless offensive attack carried the fourth-seeded Annawan-Wethersfield Titans to a 9-6 victory over fifth-seeded Ridgewood in a Class 1A regional semifinal on Friday.

The Titans scored in all six at-bats and then held on as the Spartans scored five times between the fifth and sixth innings to get as close as 8-6.

Colton Quagliano (3-for-4, two runs, two RBIs with two triples) and Isaac Melton (3-for-3, two runs scored and an RBI) paced an offense that out-hit the Spartans 10-7 and took advantage of five Ridgewood errors.

Quagliano also picked up the save in relief of Colin Hornback, who gave up five runs in five innings of work.

Macomb 13, Orion 3 (5): The hosting Macomb Bombers got off to a great start with four runs in the first inning and the Orion Chargers never caught up in a 13-3 loss in Class 2A regional semifinal action.