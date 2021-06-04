PREP REPORT for Friday's sports action

Baseball
Normal Community West 9, UTHS 0: Davin Thiem and Jayson Sevier collected United Township’s only hits off a pair of Normal Community West pitchers as the Panthers suffered a 9-0 loss in the Class 4A regional semifinal in Normal.
West struck for five runs in the first and added three more in the third off UT starting pitcher Davian Vallejo, who gave up eight hits and eight runs, all earned, in five innings.
The Panthers, who only had six base runners in the game, end the season with a 9-15-1 record.
Sherrard 6, Illini West 5 (8): The late heroics belonged the hosting Sherrard Tigers on Friday as single runs in the bottom of seventh and eighth innings lifted the third-seeded Tigers to a 6-5 Class 2A regional semifinal victory over Illini West.
Dylan Russell’s RBI single in the eighth won the game for the 13-9 Tigers. Brady Hartman’s RBI double in the seventh tied the score at 5 and forced extra innings.
Gage Carter, the third Sherrard pitcher, picked up the victory over the sixth-seeded Chargers with 3.1 innings of hitless relief.
Knoxville 5, Rockridge 0: Each team had four hits, but the top-seeded Knoxville Blue Bullets made the most of their chances in positing a 5-0 victory over eighth-seeded Rockridge in Class 2A regional semifinal action on Friday.
Knoxville scored the only run it needed in the second inning on Payton Hankins’ solo homer. Bryar Fleisher also homered off losing pitcher TJ Ulfig in a four-run sixth inning.
Ulfig, Peyton Dye, Kaden Hall and Major Chisholm all singled in the road loss that ended the Rockets’ season at 8-14.
Annawan-Wethersfield 9, Ridgewood 6: A consistent, relentless offensive attack carried the fourth-seeded Annawan-Wethersfield Titans to a 9-6 victory over fifth-seeded Ridgewood in a Class 1A regional semifinal on Friday.
The Titans scored in all six at-bats and then held on as the Spartans scored five times between the fifth and sixth innings to get as close as 8-6.
Colton Quagliano (3-for-4, two runs, two RBIs with two triples) and Isaac Melton (3-for-3, two runs scored and an RBI) paced an offense that out-hit the Spartans 10-7 and took advantage of five Ridgewood errors.
Quagliano also picked up the save in relief of Colin Hornback, who gave up five runs in five innings of work.
Macomb 13, Orion 3 (5): The hosting Macomb Bombers got off to a great start with four runs in the first inning and the Orion Chargers never caught up in a 13-3 loss in Class 2A regional semifinal action.
The Chargers (9-10) trailed 12-0 before scoring three runs in the top of the fifth when Derek Dykeman, Kile Johnson, and Payton Weaver each knocked in runs.
However, the Bombers, who out-hit the Chargers 8-7, answered with one in the bottom of the fifth to enact the mercy rule.
Rock Falls 10, Riverdale 6: The hosting Rock Falls Rockets scored three times in the first and second innings and added three more in the fifth to hold off a late Riverdale rally in a 10-6 Class 2A regional semifinal decision on Friday.
Bryce Ketelsen and Jacob Griffin each had two hits for the Rams, who were out-hit 10-7. Ketelsen, Dawson Peterson, Aiden Nelson and Kye Smeltzly each drove in runs for the 9-12 Rams, who trailed 10-2 before plating four runs in the sixth.
Fulton 13, Amboy 3 (6): Two big innings keyed Fulton’s 13-3 Class 1A regional semifinal victory over Amboy on Friday as pitchers Drew Dykstra and Kannon Wynkoop combined on a two-hitter. The Steamers rolled to the win behind a six-run second inning and a five-run fifth. Two more runs in the bottom of the sixth shortened the game by the mercy rule.
Brock Mason drove in two runs for the winners and Connor Barnett delivered two of the Steamers’ six hits.
Byron 7, Erie-Prophetstown 6 (11): A pair of late rallies went for naught as the sixth-seeded Erie-Prophetstown Panthers suffered a heartbreaking 7-6 Class 1A regional loss to hosting and third-seeded Byron in 11 innings on Friday.
The Panthers (7-12) scored twice in the stop of the seventh on RBI singles by Erik Daubman and Kolby Franks to force extra innings and scored once in the top of the ninth on another Franks RBI single only to have the Tigers answer.
Byron won the game in the 11th when winning pitcher Sawyer Eccles singled in the winning run off losing pitcher Bryce Rosenow, who was in his sixth inning of relief.
Franks, Daubman, Conner Sibley, and Jake Jensen all had two hits for E-P, which out-hit the hosts 11-10. Franks drove in two runs in the loss.
ROWVA-Wiliamsfield 9, Midland 2: The ROWVA-Williamsfield Cougard in each of their first four at-bats and cruised to a 9-2 Class 1A regional semifinal victory over Midland.
Brodie Secrist, Denver Weedman and Graham Wright all notched two hits for the winners who out-hit Midland 104. Jake McGarry drove in two runs for the winners.
Three Cougar pitchers – Logan Kuberski, Weedman and Secrist faced just five batters over the minimum and did not allow an earned run.