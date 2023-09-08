Quincy 41, Rock Island 7: Bradyn Little had two touchdown passes to Adon Byquist as Quincy rolled past Rock Island.

Byquist had TD grabs of 57 and 32 yards. Caeden Johannessen also hauled in scoring strike from Little.

Jeraius Rice added three touchdowns run for the victors.

Rock Island got a 41-yard touchdown run from Isaiss Duarte.

Bettendorf 48, Urbandale 10: Charlie Zimmerman tossed a pair of touchdowns to Jake Schulz as Bettendorf powered past Urbandale.

Will Taylor, Gavin Barta, Jacob Whipple and Jackson Laver added TD runs for the Bulldogs, who scored in every quarter.

Davenport North 35, Marshalltown 21: Mason Bogan had three touchdown runs for Davenport North in a two-score win over Marshalltown.

Kazimir Rebarcak added a 6-yard score in the win.

Treshaun Brooks caught two long TD passes from Jacob Hayes for Marshalltown.

Iowa City West 42, Muscatine 20: Jack Wallace had two touchdown passes and added a rushing score as Iowa City West doubled up against Muscatine.

Cooper Yao had two TD runs for Muscatine.

Morrison 40, Orion 14: Morrison capitalized on three first-half Orion miscues to run away with the win of teams that entered the game unbeaten.

Trailing 7-6, the eighth-ranked Mustangs recovered a blocked punt by Chase Newman at the Orion 20-yard line, and Brady Anderson scored the first of his three touchdowns on the next play. The two-point conversion made it 14-7.

Orion fumbled on its next possession, and Anderson capped the drive with a 1-yard run. Morrison recovered the ensuing kickoff, and Colton Bielema found Newman for a 6-yard touchdown pass with 12 seconds left in the second quarter, and the Mustangs led 27-7 halftime.

A 55-yard run by Anderson and a 45-yard run by Rylan Alvarado increased the lead to 40-7 in the third quarter.

Mercer County 47, Lewiston-Cuba-Spoon River Valley 0: Sophomore running back Tannen Whitehall ran for 196 yards on 11 carries, including four touchdowns in a 47-0 win over Lewiston-Cuba-Spoon River.

The Golden Eagles also got two touchdown passes from senior quarterback Colby Cox as they improved to 2-1 on the season.

Wapello 16, Louisa-Muscathine 14: Quarterback Carson Belzer threw for 187 and two touchdowns as Wapello edged Louisa-Muscatine 16-14.

Jaren Frank had three catches for 68 yards, while Rowen Atkinson reeled in a 24-yard touchdown.

Parker Stender had a touchdown run, plus 136 yards rushing on 17 carries.

Rockridge 61, Riverdale 14: Cullen Schwigen ran for two touchdowns and threw for another in a big night offensively for Rockridge.

Schwingen started it with a 62-yard TD run, kicking off a 49-point first half for Rockridge.

Alex Zarlatanes and Jacob Freyermuth added to TD runs for Rockridge. Landon Wheatley hauled in a 50-yard receiving score.

Caen Beckett and Gaege Heinsen had touchdown runs for Riverdale.

Fulton 14, Pearl City-Eastland 6: Dom Kramer's third-quarter touchdown pass was the difference in the Steamers' 14-6 victory.

Jimmy Crimmins had a 3-yard TD plunge as Fulton held a 219-198 advantage in total offense. The Steamers churned out 179 yards on the ground.

Draven Zier's 38-yard rushing score accounted for Pearl City-Eastland's total.