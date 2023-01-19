 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep report: Gardner's big night fuels West

  • Updated
Boys basketball

Davenport West 93, Clinton 51: Jermilyn Gardner erupted for a career-high 31 points as West moved back to .500 on the season with a lopsided win over Clinton at Yourd Gymnasium.

The Falcons (6-6, 6-4 MAC) had dropped two in a row and three of their last four.

Maquoketa 63, Central DeWitt 62: Maquoketa avenged one of its two losses from this season Thursday night with a road win over Central DeWitt.

The Cardinals have won seven in a row and are 12-2 on the season. Central DeWitt slipped to 4-8.

Girls basketball

Quincy 31, Alleman 29: Two points was all the Quincy girls' basketball team needed in overtime Thursday night to prevail.

Quincy's Taylor Fohey scored on a pass from Asia Seangmany with 10 seconds left for the only points in the overtime.

Leila Dade led the Blue Devils (15-8, 6-3) with 14 points while Fohey had 11 points and eight rebounds.

United Township 52, Sterling 40: United Township stayed in the mix for a Big 6 title with a road victory over Sterling on Thursday night.

The Panthers improved to 5-4 in the conference, one game behind the four teams tied for first in Galesburg, Geneseo, Quincy and Rock Island.

UTHS led 28-19 at halftime behind seven first-half points from Lorena Awou and Ka'Maria Perkins.

Central DeWitt 71, Maquoketa 68: For the second time this season, Central DeWitt and Maquoketa played a close, high-scoring game. For the second time, the Sabers prevailed.

Central DeWitt made it 12 straight wins over its rival with a nonconference win Thursday night at Central DeWitt High School. The Sabers move to 10-4 on the year.

Wrestling

Bettendorf clinches outright MAC dual title: The Class 3A No. 2 Bulldogs dominated their way to a perfect 9-0 mark in conference duals with a 75-3 triumph over Davenport North and 73-4 win against Muscatine.

Bettendorf took 13 of the 14 weights in both matchups. Sixteen contested weights were won by bonus points as several of its wrestlers went 2-0 on the night.

The most thrilling dual was between the Muskies and Wildcats. Muscatine won on the fifth criteria, 34-33. The dual ended in a 33-33 tie and after tying in the first four criterias, Muscatine had the advantage in the fifth — most wins by forfeit — with two to North's zero.

The Muskies recorded 18 straight points in three weights to lead 33-27, then Wildcats heavyweight Jeremiah Henderson won via pin to tie the dual. North grabbed the initial lead with two pins and a forfeit at 145, 152 and 170.

Muscatine's Evan Franke (220) and North's Max Smith (145) each went 2-0 for the evening.

Moline 37, Sterling 33: Moline received falls from Cael Terronez (220 pounds), Wrigley Schradeya (120), Kayden Serrano (132), Zander Ealy (170) and James Soliz (182) to edge Sterling in a Western Big 6 Conference dual Thursday at Wharton Field House.

Sterling held a 27-21 lead in the dual going into the final four bouts. Noah Tapia, who bumped up to 160, recorded a 15-5 major decision win before Ealy and Soliz had back-to-back falls to secure the dual.

