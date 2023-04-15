Baseball

Geneseo, Galesburg split: Behind a strong pitching performance from Calvin Pettit, the Geneseo High School baseball team took the opening game of Saturday's Western Big 6 Conference doubleheader against Galesburg, 1-0.

The Silver Streaks responded with a 16-13 win in the nightcap.

Geneseo's AJ Weller had five hits, including a triple, and four RBI in the two games. Jaden Weinzierl collected three hits, two for extra bases, and knocked in three runs. Kolten Schmoll finished with three hits.

Geneseo moves to 10-4 overall, 2-3 in league play.

Alleman gets league win: After dropping the opening game of Saturday's Western Big 6 Conference doubleheader to Sterling 10-9, Alleman responded with a 3-1 victory in the second game to salvage a split.

It was the first conference win for the Pioneers in five tries.

UT postponed: The United Township and Quincy baseball doubleheader scheduled for Saturday in Quincy was postponed because of weather. No rescheduled date has been announced.

Softball

Rockridge sweeps Moline: Kendra Lewis picked up two pitching wins and Rockridge compiled 24 hits in a doubleheader sweep of Moline on Saturday.

The Rockets, behind home runs from Payton Brown, Kori Needham, Taylor Dieterich and Daytonah Downing, took the opener 10-0 in five innings.

Rockridge (14-1) erupted for three runs in each of the first two frames in the second contest. Brown, Lewis, Cierra Bush and Morgan Hofer hit home runs.

Moline fell to 4-5 on the season.

Boys track & field

Maroons sixth at Ottawa: The Moline boys track & field team placed sixth among 16 teams in the Ottawa ABC Invitational on Saturday. Moline compiled 108.5 points in a meet won by Oswego East with 199.5.

Moline's Saiheed Jah won the 300 hurdles in 40.90 seconds and was runner-up in the 100 hurdles in 14.98 in the 'A' Division. Moline's Colin Frederiksen (100) and Mark Runkle (shot put) had runner-up finishes. Hunter Toye was third in the 800 in 2:02.15.

Rock Island's Deshawn Rucker placed third in the 'A' long jump. The Rocks finished ninth with 78 points.