Prep report: Geneseo boys advance to sectional bowling

Boys bowling
Geneseo advances to sectionals: Geneseo High School junior Gabe Durnell bowled a 1,369 six-game series to claim the Sterling Regional individual title on Saturday at Paone's Blackhawk Lanes.
The Maple Leafs knocked down 5,866 pins to place second and earn one of four qualifying team spots in the Hononegah Sectional next Saturday. It is the first time in program history Geneseo has reached sectionals.
Geneseo had two other top-10 finishers as Matthew Krohn (1,191) placed seventh and Landen Pruett (1,184) was eighth.
Freeport (6,132) won the regional with a 6,132 title with Sterling (third, 5,617) and Rockford Jefferson (fourth, 5,519) also advancing.
Erie-Prophetstown senior Michael Miner rolled a 1,134 to advance to sectionals. He was fourth place among individuals not on an advancing team. Rock Island's Sean Anthony-Jackson bowled a 1,087 to reach the sectional round.
Girls basketball
Geneseo claims title: Class 3A top-ranked Geneseo recorded a pair of lopsided wins Saturday to win the Kewanee Martin Luther King tournament.
The Maple Leafs (21-0) beat Kewanee 67-13 and Orion 69-30 a day after beating 1A top-ranked Brimfield by double figures.
Kammie Ludwig, named tournament MVP, had 23 points against Orion and finished with a team-high 17 against Kewanee. Geneseo's Danielle Beach, Ali Rapps and Ann Wirth were also named to the 10-player all-tournament team along with Kewanee's Marissa Stevens and Orion's Jennie Abbott.
In the win over Kewanee, Geneseo led 26-4 after the opening eight minutes. Rapps joined Ludwig in double figures with 14 points.
Against Orion, the Maple Leafs scored 48 points in the opening half to build a 26-point cushion. Beach had 10 first-half points and Rapps chipped in eight.
Boys basketball
United Township 69, East Peoria 52: Mahki Johnson made six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 26 points as United Township downed East Peoria in a home nonconference game Saturday.
Johnson made three 3-pointers in each half as the Panthers (11-9) converted 11 as a team. De'Vontay Wright finished with 14 points and Omarion Roberts had a dozen for UT, which led 38-31 at halftime. Coach Ryan Webber's squad outscored East Peoria 22-10 in the third quarter.
UTHS returns to action Friday at Quincy.
Camanche 68, Wilton 53: Head coach Josh Davis won his 200th career game Saturday afternoon as state-ranked Camanche beat River Valley Conference foe Wilton in the Wendy's Classic at Loras College in Dubuque.
Senior Tucker Dickherber had a stellar all-around game for the Storm with 16 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Adam Dunlap had a team-high 21 points and Zane Witt recorded 16 for Camanche (11-1).
Dubuque West 71, Davenport West 53: Sophomore Jacob Williams had 21 points and 11 rebounds as Dubuque Senior beat West in the finale of the Wendy's Classic at Loras.
Senior controlled the contest from the outset, scoring 16 of the game's first 19 points. The Rams built the lead to 42-19 by halftime and led 56-30 after three quarters.
West (5-7) is at Assumption next Friday.
Clinton 76, Maquoketa 75: Behind 21 points apiece from Lucas Weiner and Isiah Struve, Clinton snapped a six-game losing streak with a down-to-the-wire win over Maquoketa on Saturday.
The River Kings (2-9) trailed 41-32 at halftime and by four early in the fourth quarter. Jai Jensen finished with a dozen points for Clinton, which outscored Maquoketa 18-10 at the foul line.
Carter Meyer led Maquoketa with 21 points.