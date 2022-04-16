PREP REPORT: Geneseo, Galesburg split baseball doubleheader

Prep baseball

Leafs, Streaks trade comebacks: In the opener of Saturday's Western Big 6 doubleheader, a Galesburg error gave Geneseo an extra out in the seventh inning.

The Maple Leafs took advantage.

Geneseo used a two-out Thomas Henson RBI single to complete a three-run seventh inning rally in a 4-3 Game 1 victory, only to see Galesburg use a three-run seventh of its own to take Game 2, 4-2.

Caine Craterfield started the Geneseo rally with a one-out walk before Kade VanOpdorp drove him home with an RBI triple to make it 3-2. VanOpdorp scored on the two-out error before Henson's single delivered the winner.

Henson got the win after throwing a single inning of scoreless relief for Leafs starter Jake Nelms (6 innings, 3 hits, 3 earned runs, 6 strikeouts).

An Andrew Nelson double and another error staked Geneseo to a 2-0 lead in Game 2, but Galesburg scored once in the sixth and three times in the seventh, with Grant Aten's three-run double in the seventh being the deciding blow.

Geneseo's Calvin Pettit was cruising through six innings, allowing just one run and striking out six, but Pettit opened the seventh by allowing a single and a hit-batsman before getting pulled, with both runners eventually coming around to score.

The split leaves Geneseo 5-2 in the Western Big 6 and Galesburg 3-2.

Sevier helps UT split with Quincy: Jayson Sevier threw a complete game three-hitter as United Township took Game 1 of Saturday's Western Big 6 doubleheader with Quincy 2-1.

The Panthers couldn't keep the momentum going, however, falling to the Blue Devils 4-1 in Game 2. UT fell to 6-4, 4-2 in league play.

Prep softball

United Township bats come alive against Galesburg: After not trailing at all in an 11-1 doubleheader opening victory over Galesburg on Saturday, the United Township softball team suddenly found itself down four runs heading into the bottom of the second inning of Game 2.

The Panthers responded with five runs in the bottom of the frame and didn't stop there in an 11-4 victory over the Silver Streaks.

UT outhit Galesburg 12-3 in Game 1 and 11-4 in Game 2. The losses dropped Galesburg to 1-4 in the Western Big 6 while UT improved to 2-1.

Rockridge routs Moline twice: The Rockridge Rockets have shown little hesitancy to schedule and then beat some of the larger schools in the area this season.

That trend didn't stop Saturday.

Rockridge scored 11 runs in the first inning of Game 1 and cruised to 18-1 and 9-1 victories over Moline, extending the Rockets' perfect season-opening record to 13-0.

Payton Brown, Cierra Bush and Bailah Bognar all doubled during the big opening frame for the Rockets in Game 1, and Bush and Keaton Frere both doubled during a six-run fourth.

Second-inning doubles by Frere and Brown and a single by Kendra Lewis staked Rockridge to an early 2-0 lead in Game 2, and Kori Needham drilled a two-run home run in the fourth to make it 5-0. Needham doubled, Brown tripled and Lewis homered during a four-run fifth to complete Rockridge's scoring.

Boys tennis

Naperville Central wins Moline Invitational: Moline's No. 1 singles player Ankit Rajvanshi won one of his three matches Saturday, but it wasn't enough as the Maroons tied Quincy for seventh at the Moline Invitational.

Rajvanshi's lone win came in a 6-2, 7-6 (3) defeat of Normal Community's Nicholas Bruha. The Maroons' other win came from its No. 1 doubles team of Ishank Pujari and Deepak Badri, as they beat Quincy's Allen Oakley and Will Hanlin 6-4, 0-6, 10-6.

Both the Maroons' No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles entries both went 0-3 as Moline tallied two team points for the event. Winner Naperville Central had 10.

