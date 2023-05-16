Girls soccer

Geneseo 9, Limestone 0: The Maple Leafs used four first-half goals to create a cushion as they coasted past the Rockets in an Illinois Class 2A regional semifinal on Tuesday night.

Hanna Kreiner tallied two goals in the opening 40 minutes for Geneseo plus an assist. Three of its goals were unassisted. The Maple Leafs didn't allow a Linmestone shot and took three corner kicks.

Geneseo will play in a regional final on Friday night against either Western Big 6 foe Galesburg or Peoria Richwoods.

North Scott 5, Clinton 0: Reese Hilsenbeck notched a hat trick to power the Class 2A third-ranked Lancers to a Mississippi Athletic Conference triumph over the River Queens on Tuesday night.

North Scott (10-2-1, 5-2 MAC) went up 2-0 at the half and tallied three more goals in the final 40 minutes to secure the victory. Its offense finished with 23 shots on goal and took five corner kicks.

No stats for Clinton (3-9, 0-8) were reported online.

Bettendorf 5, Davenport North 0: All five of the Class 3A ninth-ranked Bulldogs' goals came in the second half in their Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over the Wildcats on Tuesday night.

Bettendorf (12-2, 7-1 MAC) couldn't generate a goal in the opening 40 minutes, but came out on fire in the final 40 with a plethora of goals to defeat North (9-7, 2-6).

No stats for either team were reported online.

Softball

Rockridge 13, Princeton 0: The Illinois Class 2A two-time defending Rockets romped their way to a dominating postseason opener over the Tigers on Tuesday night in Princeton.

Rockridge will face the winner of Kewanee and Bureau Valley in the Princeton regional final on Friday night at 4:30 p.m. If the Rockets win that, they'll be on their home diamond for sectionals next week.

Payton Brown launched her 25th home run of the season, setting a new single-season record in Illinois. Kendra Lewis notched the win in the circle and was a single away from the cycle.

Mercer County 4, Farmington 0: The Golden Eagles clipped the Farmers in an Illinois Class 2A regional semifinal on Tuesday night.

Elsie Cook tossed a complete game shutout in the circle, giving up just two hits and striking out six. MerCo scored two runs in the bottom of the second, then added two in the fourth.

Natalie Thomson drove in two runs for the Golden Eagles. They will tussle with either Brimfield or Illinois Valley Central in the Brimfield regional final on Friday night.

Boys golf

Wapello reaches state for second straight year: The Indians team total of 338 was two strokes clear of Lisbon and it was just enough to capture a runner-up finish at Tuesday's Class 1A district tournament held at Brown Deer in the Iowa City area.

Hillcrest Academy was the team champion with a 332. The Indians were paced by a fifth place finish from Cooper Garrison with a 79. He fired a 37 on the front-nine, then tallied a 42 on the last nine holes.

Dawson Tipps was second in Wapello's low-four with an 83. Codder Malcolm recorded an 85 and Zach Harbison fired a 91.

The Indians placed seventh out of eight teams in the 1A field last spring. This year's two-day state meet is at Ames Golf and Country Club.

Girls tennis

Assumption, DeWitt off to state: The Knights and Sabers each advanced to the Iowa Class 1A state team tennis tournament with statement regional final victories on Tuesday afternoon.

Assumption (11-1) breezed by Maharishi 5-0, not needing to play doubles. The Knights wilt tangle with Pella in a state quarterfinal on Saturday morning. Central DeWitt (15-5-1) triumphed over Marion 5-3 in its regional final.

The Sabers are in their third year of existence as a tennis program and claimed their first-ever state berth.

PV coasts to 2A team state: Two quick 5-0 victories over Clinton and Davenport Central on Tuesday ignited the Spartans to be one of the final eight in the Iowa Class 2A state tennis tournament.

Pleasant Valley will face Central Iowa power West Des Moines Valley in a state quarterfinal on Saturday morning in Iowa City. Both the Spartans and Tigers have not dropped a match yet in team regionals.

Over at Iowa City West High School, Bettendorf won an all-MAC dual with North Scott 5-3 in the semifinals before faltering to the Trojans 5-2 in the finals.

Baseball

United Township 9, Davenport Central 5: The Panthers dealt the Blue Devils a season-opening loss on Tuesday night. No stats were reported for either team. UT moved to 18-10 on the season.