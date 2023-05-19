Girls soccer

Geneseo 3, Peoria Richwoods 1: The Maple Leafs triumphed over the Knights to secure their first Illinois Class 2A regional title in four years in Peoria on Friday night.

Second-seeded Geneseo will head to Dunlap Middle School on Tuesday to face Morton, the top seed who defeated Washington (Ill.) 5-0 in the regional final, for a sectional semifinal.

Danielle Beach scored twice for the Maple Leafs and Hanna Kreiner found the back of the net, all coming in the second half. Addison Smith notched seven saves in net.

Burlington Notre Dame 8, Clinton 0: The River Queens struggled to get any offense going and dropped a Class 2A Region 3 opener versus the Nikes in Burlington.

No stats were reported for Clinton. Its season ends with a 3-10 record.

Mount Pleasant 10, Maquoketa 0: The Cardinals were blanked in Class 2A Region 3 quarterfinal on Friday night. No stats were reported for Maquoketa, who ends its season 1-11.

Softball

Ridgewood 9, Abingdon-Avon 4: The Spartans powered their way to an Illinois Class 1A regional title over the Tornadoes on Friday night in Sciota.

The third-seeded team in the bracket will face either Peru St. Bede or Annawan-Wethersfield in a sectional semifinal in Peru, Ill. on Tuesday night at 5 p.m.

Mya Brown did everything for Ridgewood, tossing a complete game in the circle with 16 strikeouts then at the plate belted a home run and recorded three RBIs. Becca Lindsey went 4-for-4 at the plate while Kerigan Lewis drove in two.

Rockridge 1, Kewanee 0: The Rockets survived and advanced to secure the Illinois Class 2A Princeton regional title over the Boilermakers on Friday night.

It sends Rockridge (33-1) back to its home diamond for the sectional semifinals, where the two-time defending state champs will tangle with Mercer County on Tuesday night.

The Rockets only run came on a solo home run from Estellah Bognar in the fifth. Kori Needham registered three hits, including a double. Kendra Lewis gave up three Kewanee hits.

Mercer County 3, Illinois Valley Central 1: The Golden Eagles pulled out just enough offense once again to secure the Farmington regional title over the Grey Ghosts on Friday night.

Pitching and defense carried the Golden Eagles to the sectional semifinals where they have a date with Rockridge on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

All three of Mercer County's runs came in the bottom of the third. Gabby McPeek launched a home run and Madi Frieden recorded two hits. Elsie Cook struck out six in a complete game win.

Boys tennis

Alleman, Geneseo shine at sectionals: Alleman's Nicholas Patrick breezed to the semifinals at the Illinois Class 1A sectional tournament in Rochelle with two 6-0, 6-0 victories on Friday afternoon.

The Western Big 6 Conference MVP remains perfect in his prep tennis career and will face Sterling Newman's Logan Palmer in Saturday's semifinals. Patrick won't be the only representative of the Pioneers.

Their top doubles team of Lincoln Dorsey and Chase Baird triumphed in the quarterfinals 7-6 (7-2), 4-6, 6-0 to reach the semis and set up an all-WB6 matchup with Geneseo's Alex Slaymaker and Sam Mosbarger, the conference champs.

The other tandem for the Maple Leafs, Connor Nelson and Samuel Robinson, won two straight set matches to get to the semis as the No. 2 seed.

Moline moves singles player, doubles duo to semis: The Maroons hosted an Illinois Class 2A sectional tourney and will have three on their roster play into the second day.

Moline's Ankit Rajvanshi won his two matches to secure a spot in the semifinals by straight sets, dropping six total games. Its doubles pair of Deepak Badri and Ishank Pujari got tested in the quarters, but pulled out a 7-5, 6-2 victory.

Rock Island had both its singles players lose in the quarters. United Township's top doubles team won a three-set thriller in the second round, but lost in the quarters.