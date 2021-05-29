Prep report: Geneseo girls sweep Galesburg

Softball

Geneseo 16-9, Galesburg 1-2: Geneseo pounded out 29 hits and had five innings in which it scored four or more runs on the way to a sweep of its Western Big 6 doubleheader at Galesburg.

Addison Dykstra came off the bench to drive in four runs in a five-inning, 16-1 victory in Game 1 with Natalie Baumgardner adding a pair of double and three RBI. Maya Bieheman and Tara Bomleny each had three hits.

The Maple Leafs 20-4, 10-4 Big 6) added 11 more hits in the nightcap with Jaelyn Lambin leading the way with three hits, three runs scored and three runs batted in.

Galesburg (5-16, 3-11 Big 6) got all their runs in the second game on a two-run homer by Makayla Huff in the first inning.

Baseball

Alleman 14, Rockridge 4: Alleman scored nine runs in the first inning and the Pioneers cruised from there to defeat the rockets.

Dom Ferrari wnet 3 for 4 and drove in three runs for Alleman. Rudy Glancey and Bryant Estes each added two RBI.

Starting pitcher Chase Stephens struck out nine in four innings of work for the Pioneeers (16-8-1).