Prep report: Geneseo leads Big 6 tennis tournament

  • Updated
Boys tennis

Geneseo leads Big 6 tournament: The Geneseo boys tennis team has a two-point lead over Quincy after the opening day of the Big 6 boys tennis tournament at Riverside Park in Moline.

Geneseo has both of its doubles teams in the semifinal round. Alex Slaymaker and Samuel Robinson recorded 6-2, 6-0 and 6-0, 6-0 wins in the first two rounds. The Maple Leafs' Connor Nelson and Eric Vergane posted 6-1, 6-2 and 6-1, 6-3 victories to reach the semifinals.

In singles, top-seeded Nicholas Patrick of Alleman kept his undefeated season going with a pair of 6-0, 6-0 wins over United Township's Dylan Filby and Rock Island's Joe Brune.

Patrick faces fourth-seeded Gavin Wang of Quincy at 10 a.m. Saturday in the semifinals. The other singles semifinal will feature Sterling's Brecken Peterson and Moline's Ankit Rajvanshi. The second-seeded Rajvanshi beat Geneseo's Logan Pardoe in the quarterfinals, 7-5, 6-1.

Alleman, Moline and Sterling are tied for third place heading into the final day with six points each.

North Scott advances to substate: The North Scott boys tennis team defeated Dubuque Senior 5-3 in a Class 2A preliminary substate dual Friday in Dubuque. With the win, the Lancers advance to substate in Muscatine.

North Scott will face Linn-Mar in the opening dual at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Ottumwa and Pleasant Valley are the other two teams in the substate. The winners square off in the afternoon with a chance to reach the final four.

Meanwhile, Bettendorf dropped a 5-4 dual to Cedar Rapids Washington in its preliminary substate. Washington will play Cedar Rapids Jefferson in a substate dual Wednesday at home.

In Class 1A, Camanche fell to Marion 5-2.

Softball

Rockridge wins two: The Rockridge softball team extended its winning streak to 57 straight games after handling Geneseo (13-4) and Dakota (8-2) on Friday in the Rockridge Spring Classic at Campbell's Sports Complex in Rock Island.

The Rockets (27-0) were off and running after a three-run first against Geneseo. Payton Brown highlighted an eight-run third inning with a grand slam.

Bailah Bognar homered in a three-run third inning for Rockridge against Dakota. Delaney Holbert added insurance runs with a home run in the fifth inning.

Lewis was the winning pitcher in Game 1 and Brown pitched the second game for the Rockets.

Boys soccer

Assumption 2, Davenport North 0: Despite a 72-minute weather delay because of lightning, Class 1A top-ranked Assumption made two first-half goals hold up in a win over Davenport North.

Assumption's Roberto Medrano scored in the 14th minute and Luke Klostermann tallied a goal in the 30th minute. North outshot Assumption 17-14 in the match.

The Knights (9-5) moved to .500 in conference play at 4-4. North fell to 9-7 overall and 3-5 in the MAC.

Girls golf

Durant advances in 1A regional: The Durant girls golf team finished second at Friday's Class 1A regional hosted by Midland at Little Bear Golf Club.

West Branch won the eight-team meet with a 394 total and Durant was second at 423. Karissa Hoon led the Wildcats with a 100, fifth overall. Rebecca Paustian posted a 104 for Durant and was among the top 10 individuals.

Easton Valley's Kaitlyn Kuhl had a 101 and finished sixth to advance to next Wednesday's regional final at Heritage Oaks Golf & Country Club outside of Wapello.

West Branch's Claire Jarrett was the meet medalist with a 93.

Wilton, Barrett move on: Led by sophomore Ava Barrett's 97, the Wilton golf team finished second at Friday's Class 2A regional held in Kalona.

Host Mid-Prairie was the team champion with a 395 and Wilton took second at 438. Joann Martin was the Beavers' second scorer with a 107.

Louisa-Muscatine moved on as the third-place team since host Mid-Prairie was one of the top two finishers. The Falcons shot a 449, led by Madison Bieri's 98.

Mediapolis' Olivia Hines was the medalist with an 88.

The regional final is Wednesday at the West Liberty Golf and Country Club.

Alleman freshman Nicholas Patrick

Patrick
