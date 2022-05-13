Prep report: Geneseo leads Big 6 tennis tournament

Boys tennis

Geneseo leads Big 6 tournament: The Geneseo boys tennis team has a two-point lead over Quincy after the opening day of the Big 6 boys tennis tournament at Riverside Park in Moline.

Geneseo has both of its doubles teams in the semifinal round. Alex Slaymaker and Samuel Robinson recorded 6-2, 6-0 and 6-0, 6-0 wins in the first two rounds. The Maple Leafs' Connor Nelson and Eric Vergane posted 6-1, 6-2 and 6-1, 6-3 victories to reach the semifinals.

In singles, top-seeded Nicholas Patrick of Alleman kept his undefeated season going with a pair of 6-0, 6-0 wins over United Township's Dylan Filby and Rock Island's Joe Brune.

Patrick faces fourth-seeded Gavin Wang of Quincy at 10 a.m. Saturday in the semifinals. The other singles semifinal will feature Sterling's Brecken Peterson and Moline's Ankit Rajvanshi. The second-seeded Rajvanshi beat Geneseo's Logan Pardoe in the quarterfinals, 7-5, 6-1.

Alleman, Moline and Sterling are tied for third place heading into the final day with six points each.

North Scott advances to substate: The North Scott boys tennis team defeated Dubuque Senior 5-3 in a Class 2A preliminary substate dual Friday in Dubuque. With the win, the Lancers advance to substate in Muscatine.

North Scott will face Linn-Mar in the opening dual at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Ottumwa and Pleasant Valley are the other two teams in the substate. The winners square off in the afternoon with a chance to reach the final four.

Meanwhile, Bettendorf dropped a 5-4 dual to Cedar Rapids Washington in its preliminary substate. Washington will play Cedar Rapids Jefferson in a substate dual Wednesday at home.

In Class 1A, Camanche fell to Marion 5-2.

Softball

Rockridge wins two: The Rockridge softball team extended its winning streak to 57 straight games after handling Geneseo (13-4) and Dakota (8-2) on Friday in the Rockridge Spring Classic at Campbell's Sports Complex in Rock Island.

The Rockets (27-0) were off and running after a three-run first against Geneseo. Payton Brown highlighted an eight-run third inning with a grand slam.

Bailah Bognar homered in a three-run third inning for Rockridge against Dakota. Delaney Holbert added insurance runs with a home run in the fifth inning.

Lewis was the winning pitcher in Game 1 and Brown pitched the second game for the Rockets.

Boys soccer

Assumption 2, Davenport North 0: Despite a 72-minute weather delay because of lightning, Class 1A top-ranked Assumption made two first-half goals hold up in a win over Davenport North.

Assumption's Roberto Medrano scored in the 14th minute and Luke Klostermann tallied a goal in the 30th minute. North outshot Assumption 17-14 in the match.

The Knights (9-5) moved to .500 in conference play at 4-4. North fell to 9-7 overall and 3-5 in the MAC.

Girls golf

Durant advances in 1A regional: The Durant girls golf team finished second at Friday's Class 1A regional hosted by Midland at Little Bear Golf Club.

West Branch won the eight-team meet with a 394 total and Durant was second at 423. Karissa Hoon led the Wildcats with a 100, fifth overall. Rebecca Paustian posted a 104 for Durant and was among the top 10 individuals.

Easton Valley's Kaitlyn Kuhl had a 101 and finished sixth to advance to next Wednesday's regional final at Heritage Oaks Golf & Country Club outside of Wapello.

West Branch's Claire Jarrett was the meet medalist with a 93.

Wilton, Barrett move on: Led by sophomore Ava Barrett's 97, the Wilton golf team finished second at Friday's Class 2A regional held in Kalona.

Host Mid-Prairie was the team champion with a 395 and Wilton took second at 438. Joann Martin was the Beavers' second scorer with a 107.

Louisa-Muscatine moved on as the third-place team since host Mid-Prairie was one of the top two finishers. The Falcons shot a 449, led by Madison Bieri's 98.

Mediapolis' Olivia Hines was the medalist with an 88.

The regional final is Wednesday at the West Liberty Golf and Country Club.

