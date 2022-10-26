PREP REPORT: Geneseo, O-S fall in soccer semis

Boys soccer

Washington Sectional: It was a tough Wednesday for the local boys soccer teams at the Class 2A Washington Sectional.

Both Geneseo and Orion-Sherrard United were shut out in their semifinal games and had their seasons come to a close.

O-S United had its record-setting season end with a 7-0 loss to Peoria Notre Dame and the Maple Leafs dropped a 3-0 decision to Morton.

O-S United, which finished the season with a program-best 21-4-3 record, was out-shot 13-1 by PND. The 19-3-1 Irish have now outscored playoff foes 16-1.

Geneseo finished its season with a 12-8-1 record. Morton and PND will play for the sectional championship in Washington at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Volleyball

Class 1A regionals: Annawan and Wethersfield took advantage of playing on their home courts on Wednesday, each winning regional semifinals and moving on to regional title matches. However, each won in contrasting styles.

Annawan (27-3) rallied to beat Amboy 25-14, 17-25, 25-18. The Braves will face Hanover (River Ridge) in Thursday's title match as the Wildcats rallied for a 25-23, 20-25, 25-22 victory over Forreston.

Hosting Wethersfield beat Peoria Christian 25-16, 25-20 and on Thursday at 6 p.m. will face Williamsfield, a 25-9, 25-8 winner over Peoria Heights.

The Fulton Steamers went on the road and defeated hosting Polo 25-13, 25-22 to improve their record to 28-7-1 ahead of Thursday's 6 p.m. championship match against Sterling Newman. The Comets defeated Lanark (Eastland) 25-19, 27-25.

Brooklyn Brennan recorded 11 of Fulton's 29 kills in the match and also dished out 10 assists. Miraya Pessman led the Steamers with 16 helpers.

-- Staff report