Prep report: Geneseo wrestling, soccer win big

Wrestling

Geneseo 54, Morton 18: Morton capitalized on a pair of forfeits and two decision wins to build an 18-3 lead Tuesday night, but Geneseo won the final nine bouts, six contested, in a nonconference win over Morton.

Logan Tuggle (138 pounds), Josh Hock (145), Bruce Moore (160), Clay DeBaillie (170) and Levi Neumann (285) had pins for the Maple Leafs. Moore, in fact, recorded an eight-second fall in his match.

Carson Raya (126) and Harrison Neumann (195) also had contested wins for Geneseo, which wrestles at Rock Island on Thursday.

Girls soccer

Geneseo 11, Galesburg 0: Bailey Huizenga scored three goals while Taylor DeSplinter, Danielle Beach and Elizabeth Maciejewski each had two as Geneseo remained unbeaten in conference play with rout of Galesburg.

Madeline Roberts and Ella Swanson also had goals for Geneseo, which finishes Western Big 6 Conference play against Alleman on Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0