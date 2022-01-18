Prep report: Gilbert scores 30 to lead Sabers past Rebels

Boys basketball
Central DeWitt 61, Northeast 52: Just more than 24 hours after having its win streak snapped by Pleasant Valley, the Central DeWitt boys basketball team rebounded.
Shawn Gilbert had 19 of his game-high 30 points in the second half and Gibson McEwen chipped in 18 points as the Class 3A 10th-ranked Sabers beat Northeast 61-52 on Tuesday night at Central DeWitt High School.
“(Northeast) is a good team,” Sabers coach Marty Marshall said. “They have some shooters, got an inside game and we just stayed the course.
“We got on them at halftime about getting it inside and playing our inside-outside game. We also talked about playing defense as we were taught.
"I thought we did a better job in the second half.”
Northeast hung around, trailed by just one at halftime and by five after three quarters.
Eventually, it was too much Gilbert. The 6-foot-9 post had a dozen points in the final quarter to send Central DeWitt to its 10th win of the season in 12 outings.
“I think we’re in a good spot,” Gilbert said. “We’ve got to keep working hard and get better every day. We want to be our best at the end of the year.”
Marshall admitted it was an important game for his squad after dropping an emotional conference game against 4A second-ranked PV.
“This could have been a trap game for us,” Marshall said, “so competing at a high level tonight was really important. We got the job done.”
Cade Hughes had 15 points and Hayden Lee finished with 13 for Northeast.
Burlington 77, Muscatine 66: Although the Muskies were able to out-score the Burlington Grayhounds 24-10 over the final eight minutes of play during the sides’ nonconference contest at Muscatine High School Tuesday, the rest of the game was all Burlington, as the Grayhounds took a 77-66 final over the hosting Muskies.
Burlington poured it on early and more than doubled up Muscatine after one period of play at 22-10. That lead expanded to 67-42 by the end of the third before the Muskies mounted a spirited comeback bid that fell short.
Junior Merquiche Lewis Jr. led the Grayhounds (8-6) with 22 points, a game-high, and five assists, which matched Muscatine’s Braden Hufford for the high mark. Burlington’s Amarion Davis added 17 and Jackson Carlson 14 as Burlington shot 30 of 56 for the game.
Muscatine (0-10) shot a season-high 18 free throws, of which nine went to Sam Emmert, who made seven en route to scoring 15 points, as did teammate Jaime Martinez, who came off the bench to shoot 5 of 8 from the field with three 3-pointers.
Hufford, who ended with seven, sank a half-court heave to beat the buzzer at the end of the second to make it 38-25, but the Muskies weren’t able to close the gap much further until late in the game.
Girls basketball
Davenport West 43, Burlington 28: Sydney Westerhof scored a team-high 12 points and Davenport West built a nine-point halftime lead and pulled away from there to top Burlington for its second win of the season.
Madeline White added 10 points and Elizabeth Paustian nine for the Falcons.
Sophie Brown scored 14 and Emma Rohrer 12 to lead Burlington.
Muscatine 61, Clinton 47: The River Queens had three players score in double figures, but it wasn't enough to get a win over the visiting Muskies on Tuesday night.
The Muskies trailed 10-9 after one quarter, but came back to take a 31-25 lead into intermission.
The win allowed Muscatine to improve to 4-10 on the year, 3-8 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference. Clinton fell to 1-9, 1-12 in the MAC.
Clinton got 13 points and six rebounds from Emma Riessen, 11 points from Kanijah Angel and 10 points fro Ali House. Veronica Ramirez led the River Queens with 12 rebounds.
Rockridge 38, Alleman 29: Rockridge built an eight-point halftime and held on from there to knock off Alleman on Tuesday.
The loss dropped the Pioneers to 10-13 on the season.
Wrestling
Sterling 61, Alleman 18: Senior Dalton Nimrick earned his 100th victory, but it wasn't enough for the Alleman wrestlers Tuesday night as they fell in the Western Big 6 matchup with Sterling.
The Alleman wrestlers will travel to Moline on Wednesday.