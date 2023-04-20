Track & field

Goodlet breaks record: Pleasant Valley High School discus standout Reese Goodlet broke her own school record Thursday night in winning the discus at the Forwald/Coleman Relays in Iowa City.

Goodlet unleashed a toss of 142 feet, 8 inches to win the competition.

West Des Moines Valley took first in the 13-team meet with 91 points. PV was fifth with 65 points.

PV's Grace Boleyn finished second in the 1,500 in 4:46.54, a couple seconds behind Valley star Addison Dorenkamp.

As for the boys, PV won the shuttle hurdle relay in 59.79 seconds with Max Doran, Spencer Roemer, Daniel Zietlow and Makhi Wilson.

Wilson and Doran finished 2-3 in the 110 hurdles in 15.03 and 15.30, respectively. PV's Luke Knepp was second in the 1,600 in 4:22.05.

The Spartans tied for fourth with 79 points, well back of champion Iowa City High's 145.

Assumption third at Last Chance Qualifier: The Assumption boys track and field team placed third Thursday at the Assumption Drake Relays Last Chance Qualifier at Jack & Pat Bush Stadium.

David Lochner (3,200), Derrick Bass (100) and the 400 and 800 relays recorded wins for the Knights.

Camanche won the 800 sprint medley relay with Tyson Seeser on the anchor leg.

On the girls side, Assumption was fifth with 70 points. Annika Kotula (400), Macie Ripslinger (800) and Amelia Moore (1,500) had individual victories.

Boys soccer

Muscatine 3, Central DeWitt 1: Despite battling windy conditions, the Muscatine boys soccer team stayed a game back of league-leading Assumption with a conference road win over Central DeWitt.

The Muskies improved to 5-1 overall, 3-1 in the conference.