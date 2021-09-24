Prep report: Hempstead shuts out Davenport West

Football
Dubuque Hempstead 28, Davenport West 0: The hosting Dubuque Hempstead Mustangs ponied up enough offense to win the battle of 1-3 teams 28-0 over Davenport West in a non-district Class 5A game at Dalzell Field in Dubuque.
Hempstead score a touchdown in each of the first two quarters to lead 14-0 at halftime and then added two more scores in the third as the defense preserved the Mustangs' first shutout of the season.
West, which has lost four in a row, has scored 42 points in its five games, but this was the first time the Falcons have been shut out.
Burlington 55, Clinton 13: The visiting Burlington Grayhounds made quick work of the hosting Clinton River Kings in Friday’s Class 4A District 3 game that was Clinton’s homecoming contest.
The Grayhounds (4-1, 1-0 District 3) erupted for 28 first-quarter points and led 35-0 at halftime before Clinton (1-4, 0-1) got on the board in the second half.
The River Kings were coming off their first win of the season — 28-0 over Maquoketa — and hoping to build on that, but the grayhounds had other ideas as they won in their second straight romp.
Cedar Falls 42, Muscatine 7: Ty Cozad broke free for a 65-yard touchdown run in the third quarter of Friday’s contest, but that was one of the few highlights as the Muskies dropped a 42-7 decision to Class 5A’s seventh-ranked Cedar Falls in a tussle in Muscatine.
Sophia Thomas added the point-after kick for Muscatine’s final point in the loss, which dropped the Muskies to 0-5.
Cedar Falls (4-1) used three Jacob Kieler touchdown runs to help build a 35-0 halftime lead and then capped the scoring with Jacob Michael’s 87-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
Boys golf
Spartans build sizable lead: The Pleasant Valley boys golf team opened a 21-shot advantage after the first round of the Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament in Kewanee on Friday.
Spurred by a 3-over 75 from senior Nathan Tillman and a 77 from No. 5 player Owen Wright, PV shot a 312 in windy conditions at Midland Golf Club. Bettendorf (333) is in second place and North Scott (335) third.
Assumption's Keaton Thissen, who played the back nine in 1-under par, is the individual leader at the midway point with a 73. Only five players in the field broke 80 in the opening round. In addition to Thissen, Tillman and Wright, Central DeWitt's Carter Drury and Bettendorf's Kaden Buckles each had 79.
Sam Johnson and Connor Borbeck each turned in an 80 for the Spartans, who are vying for a fifth straight conference title.
The final round is slated to commence at 9 a.m. Saturday in Kewanee.