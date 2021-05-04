PREP REPORT: Horner leads relentless Bulldogs to soccer victory

Muscatine 6, Davenport Central 0: Mya Jansen and Sophia Thomas accounted for five goals as Class 3A’s 10-ranked Muscatine Muskies had to battle for a 6-0 MAC victory over visiting Davenport Central at the Muscatine Soccer Complex in a match the Muskies (8-2, 5-1 MAC) led just 3-0 at halftime.

Jansen recorded a hat trick with three goals while Thomas added two. The junior duo combined to put nine of Muscatine's 19 shots on goals for the game.

Central dropped to 3-6, 1-5 in league play.

Softball

Rock Island 16, Galesburg 1 (4 inn.): Rock Island pounded out 16 hits and turned those into 16 runs en route to a 16-1 Western Big 6 Conference victory over Galesburg Tuesday afternoon at Frances Willard Field.

All that offense made it easier for winning pitcher Delai Schwartz as she limited the Silver Streaks to three hits and one unearned in her four innings of work while striking out three and not allowing any walks.

The standouts were plenty for the Rocks offensively. Bella Allison was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Campbell Kelley, Bailey Proffitt, Sydney Quinones (four RBIs), Alexis Carroll (two RBIs) and Cassidy DeMeyer all had two hits for the Rocks.