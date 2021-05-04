PREP REPORT: Horner leads relentless Bulldogs to soccer victory

Girls soccer
Bettendorf 7, Clinton 1: The hosting Bettendorf Bulldogs were not about to be denied a Mississippi Athletic Conference girls soccer victory on Tuesday, showing a determination that resulted in a lopsided 7-1 victory over the 4-5, 1-5 River Queens at TouVelle Stadium.
League-leading Bettendorf (7-2, 6-0 MAC) unleashed a whopping 42 shots in the match — 21 of those on goal — in building a 3-0 halftime lead and adding to it in the final 40 minutes.
Junior Avery Horner had eight of those shots, scoring four times to lead the Bulldogs to their fourth straight victory.
Assumption 10, Davenport West 0: Junior Jade Jackson scored a hat trick in leading Assumption to a 10-0 victory over hosting Davenport West in Mississippi Athletic Conference action Tuesday.
The Knights (9-3, 5-1 MAC) blew out to an 8-0 halftime advantage as Lexi Moore logged a pair of assists for Assumption, which had 26 shots, 17 of those on goal.
West remained winless in six games.
Central DeWitt 1, Davenport North 0: Central DeWitt sophomore Mia Braddock had the only goal of the MAC contest in the second half as the visiting Sabers (4-7) won their first league soccer match, knocking off Davenport North (5-5, 2-3 MAC) 1-0.
Muscatine 6, Davenport Central 0: Mya Jansen and Sophia Thomas accounted for five goals as Class 3A’s 10-ranked Muscatine Muskies had to battle for a 6-0 MAC victory over visiting Davenport Central at the Muscatine Soccer Complex in a match the Muskies (8-2, 5-1 MAC) led just 3-0 at halftime.
Jansen recorded a hat trick with three goals while Thomas added two. The junior duo combined to put nine of Muscatine's 19 shots on goals for the game.
Central dropped to 3-6, 1-5 in league play.
Softball
Rock Island 16, Galesburg 1 (4 inn.): Rock Island pounded out 16 hits and turned those into 16 runs en route to a 16-1 Western Big 6 Conference victory over Galesburg Tuesday afternoon at Frances Willard Field.
All that offense made it easier for winning pitcher Delai Schwartz as she limited the Silver Streaks to three hits and one unearned in her four innings of work while striking out three and not allowing any walks.
The standouts were plenty for the Rocks offensively. Bella Allison was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Campbell Kelley, Bailey Proffitt, Sydney Quinones (four RBIs), Alexis Carroll (two RBIs) and Cassidy DeMeyer all had two hits for the Rocks.
Rocky was held scoreless in the second inning after opening with seven runs in the first to erase Galesburg’s 1-0 lead. The Rocks put away the game with four runs in the third and five more in the fourth.
Taylor Pannell and Quinones each scored three runs.
LaSalle-Peru 6, Alleman 5: The hosting LaSalle-Peru Lady Cavaliers scored three times in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a lead they never lost in handing the Alleman Pioneers a 6-5 nonconference setback Tuesday.
Sarah Pickett-Miller went 3-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the Pioneers (1-1) as Ainsley Herd and Kiley McConville each added a pair of hits for Alleman.
Baseball
Galesburg 14, Rock Island 11: Two big offensive eruptions early in Tuesday evening's contest allowed the Galesburg Silver Streaks room to operate and then hold off visiting Rock Island for a 14-11 Western Big 6 Conference victory at Jim Sundberg Field.
Galesburg scored four times in the first in a game which was knotted at four before the hosts posted seven runs in the second to take control. The Rocks tried to rally in the seventh, scoring five times. In the seventh, Rocky scored on fielder's choices off the bats of Xander George and Zach Demarlie, a single by Colton Sigel, and an error on a ball put in play by Andrew Freeman.
Conner Dilulio, Sigel, Julian Harris, and Mateo Pena each collected multiple hits for Rock Island, which totaled nine base knocks off three Silver Streaks pitchers.
Galesburg had 10 hits.
Alleman 15, Quincy 8: The Alleman High School baseball team loaded up the offense and made the trek to Quincy worthwhile for a single 15-8 Western Big 6 Conference victory on Tuesday in a game that was scoreless after two innings
The Pioneers drilled three home runs among their 17 hits as Bryant Estes, Rudy Glancey and Dom Ferrari all went deep. Estes ripped a three-run shot to go along with a double as part of his three-hit, four-RBI day. Glancey’s four-bagger was a two-run shot that helped him drive in three and Ferrari delivered a solo homer among his two hits.
Noah Schneider and Payton Barton each had three hits for Alleman. Alex Edwards also drove in two runs as the Pioneers moved to 3-2-1, 2-1 Big 6.
“We just squared some balls up and gave ourselves good counts to hit in,” said Alleman coach Jerry Burkhead, whose squad broke loose for nine runs in the fourth inning. “The guys took advantage of some good hitting situations.”
That helped Nathan Noble (1-0) pick up his first pitching decision of the season.
“From a pitching standpoint, we were pretty efficient and threw a ton of strikes,” said Burkhead, whose club allowed eight hits.
Geneseo 12, Sterling 2 (5 inn.): The Geneseo High School baseball team erupted for 10 runs in the fourth inning and rolled the rival Sterling Golden Warriors 12-2 in a Western Big 6 Conference contest shortened to five innings by the 10-run mercy rule.
Carson Rice had a nice day for himself. In addition to giving up just two hits and no earned runs in picking up the mound victory, the senior ripped a triple and home run as part of his 2-for-3 day at the plate as he also scored three runs as drove in five runs to pace the 12-hit Geneseo attack. PJ Moser and Thomas Henson were both 3-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI; all three of Henson’s hits were doubles. Jaden Weinzierl homered and drove in a pair of runs.
After nicking Sterling starter Noe Aponte for two runs in the first three innings, the Leafs jumped all over two relievers for their final 10 runs in the fourth.
— Staff report