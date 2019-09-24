Volleyball
Davenport North 3, Muscatine 1: Tulsa commit Justyus Jackson totaled a match-high 17 kills and led Davenport North past Muscatine in four sets, 25-19, 25-19, 24-26, 25-19, in Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference tilt in Muscatine.
Davenport North (6-14, 2-3 MAC) snatched momentum early, as it jumped out to a 3-0 lead and never trailed in the opening set. A finesse kill by North setter Bailey Ortega, who finished the night with 40 assists, clinched a 25-19 win in the opening set for the Wildcats.
“I thought we passed really well,” North coach Heath Donath said. “I don’t think we had more than a couple bad passes. We served well, passed well, and got some good balls to hitters.”
Hannah Wieskamp had a team-high 12 kills for the Muskies (4-7, 1-3).
Pleasant Valley 3, Clinton 0: Emily Wood had 14 kills and Kora Ruff had 38 assists as the Spartans rolled to a Mississippi Athletic Conference sweep of the River Queens in Clinton.
Moline 2, United Township 0: The Maroons opened a big week with a 25-11, 25-13 sweep of the Panthers on Tuesday.
Senior hitter Kamara Dickerson had a match-high nine kills to go with nine digs for the Maroons (12-4, 7-1 Big Six), who remain just behind Geneseo, their Saturday opponent, in the league race.
"This definitely gives us a boost," said Dickerson. "We've been working so hard in practice, and we want to play our best and show the rest of the conference what we can do."
Junior setter Sophia Potter had 20 assists and five digs, while Audrey Lamphier added six kills and three blocks for Moline.
Geneseo 2, Galesburg 0: Keeping its narrow Western Big Six lead, the Geneseo Maple Leafs dominated Galesburg 25-14, 25-13 at John Thiel Gym.
The Leafs improve to 17-3, 9-1 in league, a half-game ahead of Moline.
Geneseo had three players with two or more aces, led by Addie Dunker with three. Dunker also had 14 assists. Brenna McGuire had six kills and two blocks; and Maggi Weller had 17 digs and two aces.
Boys soccer
Geneseo 5, Alleman 1: The Maple Leafs (3-1-1 Western Big Six) limited the Pioneers to just four shots on goal in a conference victory Tuesday in Geneseo.
Geneseo got first-half goals from Ethan Holke, Jordan Seeley and Logan Loitz. Austin Fitch scored for Alleman (0-5 Big Six).
Moline 1, United Township 0: For the second matchup in a row, Marcos Rojas gave United Township a 1-0 boys' soccer victory over Moline.
Tuesday’s goal at the Panther Pitch for the Panther midfielder in the 79th minute came in traffic off a Ben Downey corner kick. The dramatic finish closed a night that featured both teams coming frustratingly close to scoring much earlier in the Western Big Six contest.
Rojas finished the goal after his initial header was denied.
He also scored the lone tally over Moline in last year’s 1-0 win in the regional semifinals.