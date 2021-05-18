Prep report: Kane steps down at Muscatine

Wrestling

Kane steps down: Family motivations have led to Muscatine High School wrestling coach Joe Kane stepping down from his position after five years.

“My family is moving to Dubuque this summer to be closer to family,” Kane said. “This decision has not come easy because we have loved our time in Muscatine and cherish the friendships and memories we have built here.”

Muscatine has taken at least one wrestler to the Class 3A state tournament in four of Kane’s five seasons.

Under Kane, Muscatine also saw a surge in wrestling interest on the girls side. Virginia Cacho not only became the first Muskie to medal at the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association girls state tournament, but did so twice in 2020 and in 2021.

Cacho and Muskie teammate Malia Cook will both go on to wrestle in college. Cacho at Iowa Wesleyan University and Cook at Indian Hills Community College.

“My passion for wrestling has not wavered,” Kane said. “My constant message to the Muscatine wrestlers has not changed: to always train hard in the pursuit of being a better version of yourself, (a) better wrestler, a better athlete, and a better person. I will always be a Muscatine wrestling fan and supporter.”