Prep report: Kane steps down at Muscatine

Wrestling
Kane steps down: Family motivations have led to Muscatine High School wrestling coach Joe Kane stepping down from his position after five years.
“My family is moving to Dubuque this summer to be closer to family,” Kane said. “This decision has not come easy because we have loved our time in Muscatine and cherish the friendships and memories we have built here.”
Muscatine has taken at least one wrestler to the Class 3A state tournament in four of Kane’s five seasons.
Under Kane, Muscatine also saw a surge in wrestling interest on the girls side. Virginia Cacho not only became the first Muskie to medal at the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association girls state tournament, but did so twice in 2020 and in 2021.
Cacho and Muskie teammate Malia Cook will both go on to wrestle in college. Cacho at Iowa Wesleyan University and Cook at Indian Hills Community College.
“My passion for wrestling has not wavered,” Kane said. “My constant message to the Muscatine wrestlers has not changed: to always train hard in the pursuit of being a better version of yourself, (a) better wrestler, a better athlete, and a better person. I will always be a Muscatine wrestling fan and supporter.”
Girls soccer
Pleasant Valley 10, Davenport West 0: Class 3A third-ranked PV scored seven goals in the first 18 minutes as it stayed tied atop the Mississippi Athletic Conference standings.
Isabel Russmann and Adelaide Wolfe each scored twice for the Spartans (13-2, 7-1) while Maddie Hamborg scored and had two assists in the first 12 minutes.
PV finished with 20 shots on goal to none for West. The Falcons' Ariana Villa had 10 saves in goal for the Falcons (1-9, 0-8).
The Spartans play Muscatine for a share of the conference title Friday night at home.
Muscatine 6, Davenport North 0: Muscatine kept its quest alive for at least a share of the conference title Tuesday night.
Behind three goals from Sophia Thomas and two more from Mya Jansen, Muscatine cruised past North at the Muscatine Soccer Complex.
Muscatine (13-2, 7-1) can earn a share of the MAC championship with a win over third-ranked Pleasant Valley on Friday at Spartan Stadium.
Davenport Central 3, Clinton 0: Central scored a pair of goals in the opening half and added another after intermission to pick up its third conference win of the season Tuesday night.
Ella Chitwood and Mia McCrery had the second and third goals for the Blue Devils. Rylie Mussman had four saves in goal for the River Queens.
Geneseo 5, United Township 1: Bailey Huizenga scored twice as Geneseo exploded for five goals in the second half to beat United Township in a Western Big 6 match Tuesday in Geneseo.
Taylor DeSplinter broke the scoreless game early in the second half. After Huizenga scored back-to-back goals, Jordan Porter and Lauren Newkirk also found the back of the net for Geneseo.
United Township's lone goal came on a penalty kick.