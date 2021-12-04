Prep report: Knights rally to take Williamsburg Duals title

Wrestling
Knights take Williamsburg Duals: Davenport Assumption's wrestling team closed with a flurry Saturday to beat Williamsburg and capture the Williamsburg Duals title.
Michael Macias (145 pounds), Colton Pilgrim (152) and Allen Catour (160) strung together bonus-point wins to help the Knights rally and beat the host school 38-37 in the marquee dual.
The Knights trailed 37-21 with three weights to go, but Macias had a pin, Pilgrim recorded a technical fall and Catour collected a fall to seal the triumph.
Assumption finished the day with a 5-0 mark. It also beat Center Point-Urbana (64-18), Pella (56-18), Grinnell (58-21) and Marshalltown (42-31).
The Knights had six wrestlers go undefeated with at least four wins on the day — Cadyn Wild (126), Macias, Pilgrim, Catour, John Argo (195/220) and Aiden Morgan (220).
Bulldogs sixth at Donnybrook: The Bettendorf wrestling team placed sixth at the 33-team Dan Gable Donnybrook on Saturday at the Xtrema Arena in Coralville.
In a field that included some of the top programs in the Midwest, Bettendorf had six wrestlers finish in the top seven of its weight class. Dustin Bohren (145) led the way with a third-place finish, posting a 3-1 win over Waverly-Shell Rock's Bas Diaz in his closing match.
TJ Koester (106), Jayce Luna (126), Tycho Carmichael (132) and Bradley Hill (195) each left with fifth-place medals and Diego Cortes (220) was seventh.
Liberty (Mo.) won the team crown with 419.5 points. Bettendorf was second among Iowa schools, trailing meet runner-up Waverly-Shell Rock.
North Scott had five top-nine finishers in the meet. Trace Gephart (120) and Peyton Westlin (152) each finished sixth while Seth Madden (170) and AJ Petersen (195) recorded bonus-point wins in their final bouts to take seventh. David Borchers was ninth at 285.
Sabers second at Manchester: Central DeWitt had a pair of champions and a second-place finish Saturday to take runner-up at the Bob Murphy Invitational.
Host West Delaware won the meet with 294 points, followed by Central DeWitt (175.5) and Dike-New Hartford (160). Muscatine was fifth with 130 points.
Dolan Theisen (106) and Carter Donovan (152) won championships for the Sabers and Cael Grell (145) was second.
Evan Franke (220) was the Muskies' top finisher, taking second to West Delaware's Wyatt Voelker.
Spartans crown five champs: Pleasant Valley had five individual champions en route to a second-place finish at the Carson DeJarnatt Invitational in Sterling.
Carter Siebel (106), Holden Willett (138), Jack Miller (145), Caden McDermott (182) and Luke Vonderhaar (285) won titles for the Spartans, who finished with 197 points and eight behind champion Dixon.
Rusty VanWetzinga lost a sudden victory match in the finals at 195. Brooke Peters was Clinton's top finisher, taking second at 145.
Wilton prevails in Wapello: Powered by championships from Kale McQuillen (106) and Brody Brisker (113), Wilton won the 12-team Willard Howell Invitational in Wapello.
The Beavers finished with 192 points, well ahead of second-place Sigourney-Keota (148) and Wapello (134). Owen Milder (138) also won a title for the Beavers.
Hunter Long (126) and Gavin Sharp (285) claimed championships for Camanche. Durant's Ethan Gast (132) and Wapello's Caleb Ealey (195) also won titles.
Maroons second at 1-74 duals: Kole Brower went 3-0 and Moline won two of its three duals Saturday at the I-74 Wrestling Duals at Moline.
Moline beat Pekin 54-20 and Normal Community 54-18 before falling to Normal West 42-30.
Noah Tapia also went 2-0 for Moline.
UT went 0-3 on the day.