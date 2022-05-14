Prep report: Knights, Sabers girls tennis one win from state

Girls tennis

Knights cruise into regional final: Assumption did not drop a set in cruising to a pair of 5-0 wins to open Class 1A postseason play on Saturday.

The Knights (15-5) opened with a sweep of Mount Pleasant before again rendering the doubles matches unnecessary against Keokuk in the second round.

No. 3 singles player Allison Halligan did not drop a game on the day, notching a pair of 6-0, 6-0 wins.

Standing between the Knights and a state bid is unbeaten Maharishi (12-0), which swept Burlington Notre Dame and Davis County Saturday.

Sabers one win from state: Paced by a perfect day from their 2-5 singles players, Central DeWitt moved into the regional final with a pair of wins Saturday.

The Sabers (14-8)opened by beating Dubuque Wahlert 5-2 before knocking off Camanche 5-1.

Audrey Small (No. 2 singles), Brooke Bloom (No. 3), Paige Owens (No. 4) and Isabelle Pierce (No. 5) all got a pair of wins for Central DeWitt.

Central DeWitt will battle Cedar Rapids Xavier (16-1) Tuesday for a state tournament berth.

Baseball

Mount Carmel 5, Moline 1: After a rough first two innings, Moline pitcher Conner Schimmel righted the ship Saturday in the Maroons' matchup with Mount Carmel.

Unfortunately for Moline, the Maroons' bats couldn't take advantage.

Mount Carmel scored five runs in the first two innings and then held on from their for the nonconference victory.

A two-out, two-RBI double and an RBI single staked Mount Carmel to a 3-0 lead after one inning and an RBI triple keyed a two-run second to make it 5-0.

Moline got runners to third base in the second and fourth innings but couldn't break through until the seventh, when Seamus Boyle led off with a double and scored on Davis Hoffstatter's RBI single.

That was as far as the Maroons' comeback attempt got, however, as Moline stranded runners on second and third.

