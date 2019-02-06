WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa — Davenport Assumption's wrestling team needed a comeback to keep its state tournament streak alive.
Thanks to bonus-point wins in four of the last five matches, including pins from seniors Kole Kreinbring and Julien Broderson, Assumption downed 11th-ranked Williamsburg 36-28 in a Class 2A regional dual team final Wednesday night.
"We knew (Williamsburg) was a tough team, fourth at state duals last year and a great program," Assumption coach Jon Terronez said. "We knew we had to step it up.
"I'll admit I was a little scared in the middle, but I knew with the seniors we had at the end who have been there before, they would know what to do."
Assumption (18-6) will compete at state duals for the 20th time next week, the 12th year in a row.
Terronez, in his first year as head coach, admitted there was some extra pressure to keep the streak intact.
"I was on my feet a little bit, a little nervous," he said. "Their crowd was loud and they definitely had the atmosphere to help them. Our guys overcame that.
"I was proud how we kept our composure, buckled down and got the job done."
Adam Laubenthal (145) pulled out an ultimate tiebreak win to start the rally. Evan Forker (152) and Joe Deckert (160) followed with major decision wins.
Terronez called it one of Deckert's best matches of the season.
After Williamsburg won a 5-2 decision at 170, Kreinbring and Broderson, both state-ranked, had falls in 27 and 42 seconds, respectively, to seal it.
Broderson is 44-0 on the season.
Assumption reached the final with a 54-14 rout over Creston in the semifinal. Williamsburg edged Van Meter/Earlham, 28-25.
Coaches will vote on state dual seeding Thursday.
Terronez expects his team to be seeded second or third behind top-ranked West Delaware and possibly Solon.
"There were a couple teams which lost tonight, so that should move us up a spot or two," Terronez said. "We've got a good shot to reach that state final."
Camanche tops West Liberty, drops final: Top-ranked West Delaware proved too much for Camanche in the 2A regional dual at Manchester on Wednesday.
The Indians fell 75-6 in the final with Eric Kinkaid's pin of Staveley Maury at 126 pounds providing the only points for Camanche.
Camanche's semifinal match against West Liberty was much closer as three straight pins in the lower weight classes and three more in the upper ones propelled the Indians to the win.
Jaxon Bussa (113), Ben Vogel (120) and Kincaid (126) all pinned their West Liberty opponents. After the Comets got pins of their own from Talen Dengler at 138 and Will Esmoil at 145, Camanche got going again. Baylor Crigger (160), Eric Campie (182) and Logan Waltz (195) picked up pins sandwiched around a forfeit win at 170 pounds to secure the win.
Wilton falls in regional semifinal: Wilton got a pin from Calib Lilly at 220 pounds and a trio of forfeit wins but it wasn't enough as Maquoketa Valley topped the Beavers 54-24 in a 1A regional dual semifinal match Wednesday.
Lilly pinned Valley's Michael Feldmann in 3:07 for Wilton's only contested win.
Girls basketball
Davenport North 59, Davenport Central 41: The Wildcats outscored the Blue Devils 19-6 in the third quarter to blow their game open and cruised from there to the Mississippi Athletic Conference win.
Bella Sims and Anne Awour led North (10-7, 9-5) with 15 points and Ivy Wilmington chipped in 13.
Acorianna Lard scored eight points to lead Central (3-16, 3-13), which held an 11-9 advantage after one quarter.
Quincy 49, United Township 43: The start was just about as good the United Township girls' basketball team could have hoped Wednesday night against Quincy. That is, all but one thing — getting the ball to go in the basket.
The Panthers dominated the play in the game's opening quarter, outrebounding the Blue Devils 11-1 at one point. Most of those rebounds came on the offensive glass and UT could not take advantage.
That wound up costing UT as Quincy used a big second half to win 49-43.